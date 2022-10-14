Alok Sharma to call for global financial system overhaul to meet climate goals

Alok Sharma is set to call for major reform of the global financial system in order to accelerate flows of finance towards helping developing countries decarbonise and prepare for the worsening impacts of global warming, in his expected to be his final major speech as COP26 President.

Sharma, who is currently over in Washington DC in order to attend upcoming annual meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, is expected to make the call to make during a keynote speech hosted by the Wilson Center think tank later today.

Having overseen COP26 in Glasgow last year, which saw him play a key role in brokering the Glasgow Climate Pact, Sharma is set to hand over the reins to COP27 President-Designate Dr Sameh Shoukry when Egypt hosts the upcoming UN Climate Summit in November.

And, in what has been billed as his last major speech in the role later, Sharma is expected to back recent calls made by Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley for an "overhaul of our global financial architecture" in order to unlock greater funding support for climate-vulnerable enations worldwide.

The Cabinet Minister is expected to say that today's multilateral financial institutions were not set up with the purpose of tackling global warming, and that their priorities must therefore be shifted in order to contend with the existential crisis facing the planet, according to the UK government.

Sharma is expected to argue that "climate must be at the very heart of what they do, and they must do more to lead on this agenda".

"The world is recognising that we cannot tackle the defining challenge of this century, with institutions defined by the last," he is expected to say. "The world cannot afford for such institutions to be cautious in how their considerable climate resources are deployed. That, I think, is a matter of social justice as well as environmental security."

The intervention comes amid growing calls for major reform of the World Bank and other multilateral financial institutions in order to boost climate action.

Meanwhile, Oxfam recently accused the World Bank of significantly overstating its contribution to climate finance, while the institution's Trump-appointed CEO David Malpass also recently stoked a furore over comments - which he later rowed back on - that appeared to cast doubt on the science underpinning climate change.

Sharma's appeal for a transformation of financial institutions is set to form part of a broader speech setting out climate finance priorities of the COP27 Climate Summit, where the UK will officially hand over the COP Presidency to host nation Egypt.

Climate finance is expected to dominate proceedings at the Sharm El-Sheikh summit next month, with developing countries pushing for richer nations to increase their support for climate resilience and mitigation measures. Climate-vulnerable countries are also expected to increase their demands for an international loss and damage finance facility that would in effect provide reparations from industrialised nations to countries that facing worsening impacts.

In 2009 richer nations collectively promised to mobilise $100bn a year in climate finance for developing nations, but have consistently failed to meet this goal. In Egypt next month, pressure is therefore once again expected to fall on on these countries to set out how they intend to meet the goal, and commit to an even greater annual climate finance target for 2025 onwards.

In his address latter, meanwhile, Sharma will also reflect on the legacy of COP26 and the UK's Presidency. "It will soon be time for Egypt to pick up the baton," he is expected to say. "I want COP27 to build on the success of COP26, just as COP26 built on COP25, and COP24 before that."

It comes amid reports this week that US officials are currently working to broker "multibillion-dollar plans" that would steer some of the world's most populous countries away from fossil fuels towards cleaner forms of energy.

US Climate Envoy John Kerry has confirmed that his team is currently in the midst of negotiations with Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa and Morocco for regional deals that could help to accelerate the transition away from coal power, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

The UK's COP presidency is also understood to be playing a key role in such discussions, which centre around establishing ‘Just Energy Transition Partnerships' with a raft of developing and emerging economies, akin to the $8.5bn plan brokered with South Africa at COP26 last year.