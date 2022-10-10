Smart Factories: New government funding awards to save 300,000 tonnes of CO2

The government has awarded just under £14m to a series of projects that aim to harness digital technologies to enhance the efficiency and productivity of key manufacturing processes.

Announced late last week, the latest round of funding awards from the Sustainable Smart Factory Competition are expected to create 1,000 jobs across the UK and save 300,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to taking 65,000 cars off our roads.

"Creating and adopting the latest in digital technology solutions will be key to the continued success of our manufacturing sector," said Industry Minister Jackie Doyle-Price. "It is now critical that companies in industries as varied as baking to advanced robotics are maximising their potential using technology such as AI and virtual reality.

"The projects awarded funding will cut energy consumption and boost growth for businesses in regions right across the UK, while helping our world leading manufacturers keep pace with ever growing global competition."

Overall, 12 projects are to share £13.7m in funding. Recipients include a project led by Rakusen Ltd to deploy AI to improve the consistency of the products produced by the company's century old baking machinery which is expected to help reduce energy consumption by 60 per cent. Meanwhile, the LEAD Factory project, led by Photocentric, is described as the first technology to enable products to be 3D printed at scale using recycled materials.

Similarly, the WasteMap project from Topolytics aims to use machine learning to develop a visual map of useful, reusable manufacturing products that can be extracted from the UK's waste system and the Reducing Energy Consumption and Material Loss in Steel Production Using Predictive Machine Learning project from Deep.Meta aims to use machine learning to enhance the efficiency of steel production processes.

Other successful projects including INSPIRE from Pragmatic Semiconductor, which aims to tackling global semiconductor shortages by using AI to optimise manufacturing productivity, and Smart People + Smart Process = Smart Factory, led by Raynor Foods Limited, which aims to boost the energy efficiency of the company's sandwich factory by to enabling staff to see their energy use and CO2 footprint in real time.

Chris Needham, innovation lead for UKRI's Made Smarter Innovation Challenge, said: "Effective digital technologies can have a substantial impact on the manufacturing sector, bringing outdated, inefficient and unproductive products and processes up the standards needed for a net zero industry of the future. It's clear from the wide range of applications we received just how far waste and energy issues extend across different industries.

"The successful applicants clearly demonstrated real innovation and showed just how the right use of data and technology can make a significant difference to businesses. We now look forward to working alongside them to deliver successful outcomes."