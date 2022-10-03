Drax accused of using wood from carbon-rich forest in Canada to supply UK power plant

Drax has come in for renewed scrutiny over the environmental sustainability of its supply chain, with a major investigation having found evidence of carbon-rich primary forests in western Canada being felled to supply wood pellet feedstock for Britain's biggest power station in North Yorkshire.

After analysing satellite images, tracing logging licenses, filming drone footage and following a truck from a mill, a team of journalists from the BBC's Panorama programme have today accused Drax of driving the logging of natural forests to produce its feedstock for electricity generation in the UK.

In a BBC programme due to air this evening, the Panorama team claim that Drax - which has received billions of pounds of UK government subsidies to support the ongoing conversion of its former coal power units in North Yorkshire to run on bioenergy - has bought logging licences to cut down two areas of "environmentally important" forest in British Columbia.

Drax has long maintained that all the wood pellets it uses for its operations are derived from sawmill residuals and waste wood. A company executive told the Net Zero Festival late last week that Drax meets "stringent safeguards around sustainability".

But Panorama accused the firm of acquiring logging licenses for areas which include areas of rare and "old-growth" forest, defined by by the British Columbia government as having trees that are more than 250 years old. One of the two areas has already been entirely cut down, the programme claims.

Moreover, Panorama alleges that its journalists followed a truck leaving a Drax pellet plant in British Columbia, finding that it collected piles of whole logs from a forest that had been cut down by a logging company. These logs were then returned to Drax's plant for their onward delivery, according to the investigation findings.

Ancient and primary forests are not considered a sustainable source of energy, because they store significantly more carbon than saplings and trees planted to replace them.

But documents on a Canadian forestry database also showed that just 11 per cent of the logs delivered to the two Drax pellet plants in the past year were classified as the lowest quality and unable to be used for wood products, the BBC investigation found.

Drax's responsible sourcing policy commits it to avoiding "damage or disturbance to high carbon forests and soil" and "damage or negative impact to known sensitive sites or high biodiversity areas".

In response to the allegations, Drax insisted that it had not taken any wood material from the two areas alleged in the Panorama documentary.

"Drax does not harvest forests and has not taken any material directly from the two areas the BBC has looked at," the company said in a statement. "The forests in British Columbia are harvested for high value timber used in construction, not the production of biomass."

The company said its responsible sourcing policies were stringent and aligned with legal requirements of both the UK and Canadian governments. It also said the world's leading climate experts had concluded that burning wood pellets for electricity could play a key role in a future low carbon energy mix.

"The United Nations' IPCC [panel of scientists], the world's leading climate authority, says sustainable biomass will play a critical role in meeting global climate targets," the company's statement reads. "Drax's own world-leading sustainable sourcing policies are aligned with the rigorous regulatory frameworks set by both the Canadian and UK governments, ensuring that our operations provide benefits to nature, the climate and people."

Drax is a major player in Britain's energy market, with its power plant in Selby currently producing 12 per cent of the UK's renewable electricity. As such, the firm said it played a "critical role in keeping the lights on for millions of homes and businesses across the country".

Drax is also hoping to install carbon capture and storage at the North Yorkshire plant over the coming years which would see millions of tonnes of emissions captured from flue gas and then transported for storage to a depleted reservoir in the North Sea. It claims this would allow it to become a 'carbon negative' power plant, removing more carbon from the air than was produced in the creation of energy.

However, the firm has come in for increasing scrutiny of its business in recent years over its burning of wood pellets to generate electricity, a process classed as 'renewable' by the government but which some campaigners argue should not be considered 'green'. Campaigners have also questioned Drax's 'carbon negative' business plan, arguing that this strategy fails to take into account the emissions impacts of using mature trees to produce woodchips in its emissions accounting.