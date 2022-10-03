'Faulty thermometer': World Bank accused of overstating annual climate finance budget by $7bn

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
'Faulty thermometer': World Bank accused of overstating annual climate finance budget by $7bn

Oxfam warns there is a 'deficit of confidence' in critical climate finance negociations at the upcoming COP27 Climate Summit

The World Bank has this morning been accused by Oxfam of overstating by billions of dollars the amount of climate finance it has mobilised for poorer nations. An audit of the World Bank's climate finance...

Cecilia Keating
Credit: iStock
Risk

Climate risk reporting rules comes into force for large UK pension schemes

Pensions regulator issues guidance, as TCFD reporting becomes mandatory for UK pensions schemes worth over £1bn

Cecilia Keating, Stephanie Baxter
clock 03 October 2022 • 3 min read
Ripple Energy's Graig Fatha wind turbine in South Wales | Credit: Ripple Energy
Energy

Ecosia to invest €250,000 in Ripple Energy's third UK renewables project

Non-profit 'green' internet search engine also calls on other firms to ramp up their investments in clean energy

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 October 2022 • 2 min read
Climeworks launched its direct air capture and storage plant in Iceland in September 2021 | Credit: Climeworks
Carbon Trading

'Returns could be in the trillions': Report touts huge investment opportunity of carbon removal technologies

BeZero Carbon research points to growing commercial interest in carbon removals such as direct air capture, enhanced weathering and biochar

Amber Rolt
clock 03 October 2022 • 3 min read