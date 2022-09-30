BYD eyes major European expansion with launch of three new cars

Chinese electric carmaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) has unveiled plans for a major expansion into the European market, after confirming presale prices for its first three vehicles to be launched on the continent.

BYD, China's largest electric car maker and second-largest battery maker, said it planned to offer the cars in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany first, before expanding into France and the UK later this year.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said Europe was set to be a key market for the automaker given the pace of the electric vehicle (EV) transition on the continent.

"Europeans are making a concerted effort to accelerate the transformation of automobile electrification, with Europe representing the main driving market for the advancement of new energy vehicles," he said. "As such, we are pleased that BYD can now grow electric car adoption simultaneously with the local markets."

BYD said it planned to eventually cover "all major markets" in Europe, noting that its new vehicles had been designed specifically to meet the expectations and needs of European customers.

"European customers have high demands on their mobility solutions and in view of this, we have prepared our market launch with care," said Michael Shu, general manager and managing director of BYD Europe. "BYD comes to Europe with a full range of new electric cars, that lives up to the high expectations of our customers… Such is our confidence in our technology and quality of our vehicles, our cars come with an eight year power battery warranty."

All three vehicles have a range of more than 400 kilometres and can charge from 30 to 80 per cent in roughly half an hour. They are set to retail in Germany from €38,000 to €72,000.

BYD already has a footprint in the UK, where it has a partnership with British bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL). There are currently more than 500 BYD ADL electric buses on British roads, according to a company announcement last year.

The latest news comes just a few weeks after Berkshire Hathaway - the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett - shrunk its stake in BYD, selling $600m of stock in less than two months.