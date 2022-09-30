BYD eyes major European expansion with launch of three new cars

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
The electric SUV BYD has produced for the European market | Credit: BYD
Image:

The electric SUV BYD has produced for the European market | Credit: BYD

Chinese carmaker says push into Europe is a 'major milestone' for the company

Chinese electric carmaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) has unveiled plans for a major expansion into the European market, after confirming presale prices for its first three vehicles to be launched on the continent.

BYD, China's largest electric car maker and second-largest battery maker, said it planned to offer the cars in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany first, before expanding into France and the UK later this year.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said Europe was set to be a key market for the automaker given the pace of the electric vehicle (EV) transition on the continent.

"Europeans are making a concerted effort to accelerate the transformation of automobile electrification, with Europe representing the main driving market for the advancement of new energy vehicles," he said. "As such, we are pleased that BYD can now grow electric car adoption simultaneously with the local markets."

BYD said it planned to eventually cover "all major markets" in Europe, noting that its new vehicles had been designed specifically to meet the expectations and needs of European customers.

"European customers have high demands on their mobility solutions and in view of this, we have prepared our market launch with care," said Michael Shu, general manager and managing director of BYD Europe. "BYD comes to Europe with a full range of new electric cars, that lives up to the high expectations of our customers… Such is our confidence in our technology and quality of our vehicles, our cars come with an eight year power battery warranty."

All three vehicles have a range of more than 400 kilometres and can charge from 30 to 80 per cent in roughly half an hour. They are set to retail in Germany from €38,000 to €72,000.

BYD already has a footprint in the UK, where it has a partnership with British bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL). There are currently more than 500 BYD ADL electric buses on British roads, according to a company announcement last year.

The latest news comes just a few weeks after Berkshire Hathaway - the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett - shrunk its stake in BYD, selling $600m of stock in less than two months.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'We need to do everything we can': Drax sets out case for bioenergy and carbon capture and storage

Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms

Most read
01

'No longer invisible': Study values nature-based markets at $7tr

27 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Centrica begins converting former Lincolnshire gas plant into 50MW battery storage facility

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

What does the falling pound mean for the green economy?

27 September 2022 • 9 min read
04

Labour draws green dividing lines with promise of net zero emission power by 2030

26 September 2022 • 11 min read
05

GFANZ: Two pension funds quit Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance citing resourcing challenges

26 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: Jaguar Land Rover
Automotive

Jaguar Land Rover to retrain 29,000 staff worldwide to prepare for all-electric future

More than 60 per cent of Jaguar Land Rover employees globally to be retrained to develop, manufacture, and service electric vehicles over the next three years

Amber Rolt
clock 30 September 2022 • 2 min read
'Hefty premium': How EV drivers without home charging are being penalised as energy costs soar
Automotive

'Hefty premium': How EV drivers without home charging are being penalised as energy costs soar

Government faces more calls to slash VAT on public charging to five per cent to boost attractiveness of EVs to all types of household

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 September 2022 • 6 min read
Tevva and Volvo rev up hydrogen truck plans
Automotive

Tevva and Volvo rev up hydrogen truck plans

Leading manufacturers move forward with plans to bring new hydrogen-fuelled trucks to market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 September 2022 • 3 min read