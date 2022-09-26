GFANZ: Two pension funds quit Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance citing resourcing challenges

Australia's Cbus Super and Austria's Bundespensionskasse quit the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, both citing challenges of resources required to meet stringent data reporting requirements

The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) has suffered a major set back, after two pension schemes opted to quit the Mark Carney-founded global green financial alliance, according to reports. Australian...

