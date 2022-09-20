'Polluters must pay': UN Secretary-General calls for windfall taxes on fossil fuel firms

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has today called for all industrialised countries to tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies in order to ramp up support for both citizens worldwide struggling with soaring food and energy costs and countries ravaged by escalating climate impacts.

In a characteristically blunt address to the UN General Assembly, the world's top diplomat directed some of his most scathing criticism to date of the fossil fuel industry and its many "enablers", including investors, PR firms, and governments.

Amid soaring energy, food, and living costs, he warned the world now faced rising inequalities, declining political trust, and worsening climate impacts that have left economies facing "rough seas". "A winter of global discontent is on the horizon," Guterres warned, arguing that the fossil fuel sector is a playing a central role in the interlocking crises the world faces.

With the volatile oil and gas market driving soaring energy costs across the globe, Guterres said the world was "addicted to fossil fuels" and that it was "time for an intervention" that holds the sector to account for the damage it causes. He argued that "polluters must pay" for rising greenhouse gas emissions that have increased the likelihood of devastating droughts, heatwaves, floods, and storms worldwide, highlighting the recent floods in Pakistan and the worsening famine in the Horn of Africa.

And in a major policy intervention Guterres argued all developed countries should look to tax the vast and unexpected profits enjoyed by oil and companies worldwide thanks to rising gas prices, with the proceeds then redirected to help stave off world hunger and mass poverty this winter and boost flows of climate finance to developing economies.

He also reiterated calls for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, as well as major new investment in ramping up renewable energy capacity, which he stressed was cheaper than fossil fuels while also offering greater domestic energy security, more stable prices, and generating three times more jobs.

"The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time," Guterres said. "It must be the first priority of every government and multilateral organisation. And yet climate action is being put on the back burner - despite overwhelming public support around the world."

He also accused "lobbyists and spin doctors" for the fossil fuel sector of "spewing harmful misinformation", and called out investors, private equity firms, asset managers, and other financial institutions for investing in and underwriting carbon pollution.

"The fossil fuel industry is feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns," Guterres said. "Let's tell it like it is: our world is addicted to fossil fuel. It's time for an intervention. We need to hold fossil fuel companies and their enablers to account - that includes the banks, private equity, asset managers and other financial institutions that continue to invest and underwrite carbon pollution. And it includes the massive public relations machine tanking in billions to shield the fossil fuel industry from scrutiny. Fossil fuel interests need to spend less time averting a PR disaster - and more time averting a planetary one."

Guterres' speech comes just two months before countries around the world meet in Egypt for the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, which will be followed by the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal in December - both of which he said were crucial to driving forward the response to the planetary crises afflicting the global economy.

However, with the world distracted by a multitude of challenges, including heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy costs, the latest round of climate talks face significant challenges.

Late last week, the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - which includes some of the world's top emitters such as China, India, and Russia - issued a joint statement recognising the need for climate action. But according to Reuters reports, they also called for increased investment in oil and gas production and exploration.

More positively, separate reports from the newswire indicated that the EU may be looking to strengthen its emissions goals under the Paris Agreement to bring its formal climate action plan into line with its enhanced energy security strategy. However, any upgrade in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) is unlikely to be announced ahead of the COP27 Summit.