Green departments welcome new junior ministers

Departments with responsibility for net zero and environmental policies welcomed a host of new junior ministers yesterday, just hours before the news of Queen Elizabeth II death was confirmed.

Number 10 announced that the Queen had approved a wave of new ministerial appointments on Wednesday in one of her last official acts as monarch before her passing.

The appointments saw Trade Minister Andrew Griffith, who previously served as the government's Net Zero Business Champion in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit last year, promoted to become Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

The move means the Treasury's new Ministerial team has significant experience of net zero policy, given the promotion earlier in the week of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to become Chancellor.

As such, green businesses remain hopeful the government's upcoming emergency Budget could provide new spending for energy efficiency programmes and fresh moves to accelerate clean energy deployment, after the energy support package announced yesterday by Prime Minister Liz Truss focused almost exclusively on plans to freeze bills, revive fracking, and boost North Sea oil and gas production.

The new Prime Minister did highlight the government's intention to accelerate renewables and nuclear development, but provided no details on how it intended to deliver more clean energy capacity and made scant reference to the need to curb energy demand.

It remains to be seen when the promised emergency Budget will take place, given the UK has now officially entered a 10 day period of mourning and the government is focused on the delivery of a state funeral for the Queen.

The government confirmed a series of Ministerial appointments to a number of departments with environmental responsibilities. Paul Scully has been re-appointed as a Minister of State and Minister for London at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Nusrat Ghani and Jackie Doyle-Price have been appointed as Ministers of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; and Mark Spencer MP has been appointed as a Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

In addition, Kevin Foster and Lucy Frazer have been appointed as Ministers of State in the Department for Transport, and Dehenna Davison has been appointed a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It remains to be seen how quickly the Prime Minister is able to finalise the full Ministerial line up across her government in the coming days, given any new appointments need to be officially approved by the new King.

The appointments came as Truss confirmed plans to effectively freeze domestic energy bills at around £2,500 a year, lift the moratorium on fracking projects in the UK, issue new oil and gas drilling licenses for the North Sea, and launch two new reviews into potential reforms to the the UK's energy market and how to deliver on the country's net zero goals in a 'pro-business and pro-growth' way.