Truss confirms 'extraordinary measures' to freeze bills, reform energy markets, and lift fracking ban

Liz Truss has unveiled her highly-anticipated plan to cushion homes and businesses against soaring energy costs this winter and beyond, with the new Prime Minister today announcing a freeze on bills from next month alongside moves to lift the ban on fracking, pay for green levies through taxation, and deliver a major revamp of clean power contracts.

Truss also announced plans to set up a fresh taskforce to review potential reforms to energy markets and launch a fresh review to explore how the UK can achieve its 2050 net zero target "in a way that is pro-business and pro-growth".

The government said the net zero review would aim "to ensure we are meeting our net zero 2050 target in an economically-efficient way, given the altered landscape" and that "delivering the target is not placing undue burdens on businesses or consumers". The review is set to be chaired by Tory MP Chris Skidmore, a staunch supporter of the UK's net zero goal, who is tasked with reporting back to the government before the end of the year.

Just days after moving into Downing Street as Britain's new PM, Truss has been under huge pressure to respond to the worsening energy crisis, following a summer-long campaign during which she repeatedly declined to set out more detailed plans. Bills had been set to soar to £3,500 from next month, driven by the on-going impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on energy markets and Russia's war in Ukraine. The situation threatens to leave millions of homes and businesses unable to pay for their energy bills this winter, at a time of worsening economic headwinds driven by soaring inflation and energy security fears.

As result, Truss said that "extraordinary challenges call for extraordinary measures" as she set out a sweeping energy crisis plan and vowed to ensure "the UK is never in this situation again".

Addressing the Commons earlier, Truss said the government would cap typical household energy bills at £2,500 for the next two years, while also temporarily suspending environmental levies currently added to energy bills that are used to fund legacy renewables subsidies and energy efficiency schemes.

The government confirmed that taxpayers will foot the costs of the support package through increased borrowing - which could cost somewhere in the region of £150bn, depending on volatile gas prices - and that it would also pay for green levies for the next two years "to ensure the UK's investment in home-grown, secure renewable technologies continues".

Truss estimated these moves would shave roughly £1,000 a year off energy bills, and stressed that this would come in addition to the £400 discount set to be distributed to households this autumn under plans unveiled earlier this year under her Downing Street predecessor, Boris Johnson.

Additionally, businesses, charities and public sector organisations, are also set to be given relief from soaring bills, through a six-month support package to be unveiled shortly with an "equivalent guarantee", the PM said. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has then been tasked with finalising a review within three months aimed at identifying which sectors would be required additional support beyond those initial six months, she explained.

However, there were no fresh measures announced aimed at expanding energy efficiency and renewables, which are widely regarded has critical for reducing reliance on expensive fossil gas and driving down energy costs.

But Truss said her proposals had been designed as a means to support the country through in the immediate term, whilst the government took simultaneous action to tackle the causes of the crisis, by ramping up the UK's domestic energy supplies and reforming the energy market.

"I'm acting immediately so people and businesses are supported over the next two years, with a new Energy Price Guarantee, and tackling the root cause of the issues by boosting domestic energy supply," said Truss.

In addition to the immediate support package, the PM unveiled fresh plans aimed at transforming Britain's energy supply by reforming the UK's energy market in a bid to bring down the cost of electricity in the longer-term.

She signalled support for recent proposals touted by the UK energy sector that would move nuclear and renewable power generators on to a new type of Contract for Difference (CfD), offering them fresh `10-15 year CfDs at fixed prices below current soaring rates, in a move aimed at lowering their existing price contracts in order to cut bills.

"Renewable and nuclear generations will move on to Contracts for Difference to end the situation where electricity prices are set by the marginal price of gas," Truss explained. "This will mean that generators are receiving a fair price reflecting their cost of production."

The PM also emphasised that ramping up domestic energy supplies would be central to the government's plan for futureproofing the UK from future energy shocks, setting out a new goal for the UK to become a "net energy exporter by 2040", with Rees-Mogg charged with setting out a plan within the coming months for meeting the goal.

She indicated this would include accelerating the roll out of clean technologies, but offered few further specific details or fresh policies. "We will speed up our deployment of all clean and renewable technologies, including hydrogen, solar, carbon capture and storage, and wind - where we are already a world leader in offshore generation," she told parliamentarians.

But as expected, Truss did commit to ramping up the UK's domestic production on oil and gas, confirming plans to launch a new round of licensing for oil and gas in the North Sea, which she said could lead to more than 100 new licenses being awarded. And, she confirmed widely-expected plans to lift the moratorium on fracking where there is local support.

In her speech to the Commons, Truss also sought to counsel businesses facing soaring energy bills, as she encouraged them to explore how to reduce their consumption of grid electricity, either by installing on-site generation or introducing demand reduction measures. "In the meantime, companies with the wherewithal need to be looking for ways they can improve energy efficiency and increase direct energy generation," she said.

But these were the only mentions of energy efficiency in an a policy package announcement today otherwise lacking in demand-side measures, which are widely seen by energy and climate experts as a critical solution to meet climate goals and protect consumers from soaring gas prices.

The Prime Minister pinned the blame of the current crisis on Russian President Vladimir Putin's manipulation of energy markets, inadequate regulatory structures, and the UK's failure to secure adequate supplies of energy.

"The fact is the energy policy over the past decades has not focused enough on securing supply," she said. "There is no better example than nuclear, where the UK has not built a single new nuclear reactor in 25 years. And it's not just about supply. The regulatory structures have failed, exposing the problems of having a price cap applied to retail, but not to the wholesale market. All of this has left us vulnerable to volatile global markets and malign actors in an increasingly geopolitical world."

Responding to Truss across the dispatch box in the House of Commons, Labour leader Keir Starmer chastised the government for its failure to take strong action over the past 12 years to accelerate renewables, nuclear and energy efficiency that could have reduced the UK's exposure to expensive gas.

He also questioned the huge costs associated with Truss's support package, as he reiterated Labour's calls for an expanded windfall tax on energy and fossil fuel firms making reaping in huge profits during the worsening crisis.

"This support does not come cheap. The real question the government faces - the political question - is who is going to pay?" he said. "The bill will be picked up by working people."

Starmer went on to call for a major "clean energy sprint" and a rapid rollout of home insulation and energy efficiency measures, as he criticised the decision to lift the ban on fracking and expand oil and gas production in the North Sea, which he said would "drive a coach and horses through our efforts to fight the looming climate crisis".

"Doubling down on fossil fuels is a ludicrous solution to a fossil fuel crisis," Starmer said.

Elsewhere the plan drew mixed response from across the green economy. Many welcomed the government's decision to intervene to support vulnerable homes and businesses facing soaring bills this winter, but others criticised moves to ditch green levies on bills, lift the ban on fracking, and the lack of any fresh support for renewables or energy efficiency.

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) - the influential Parliamentary group of well over 100 Tory MPs, welcomed the protection to homes and businesses, and added that the PM's "supply-side revolution to combat the root causes of the gas crisis is sensible".

But he stressed the cause of the crisis was expensive gas, and urged the PM to remove barriers to cheap, popular onshore renewables such as wind power, while also calling on the Chancellor to deliver funding for a major new home insulation scheme.

"The huge price-tag for this unprecedented intervention lays bare the cost of our reliance on volatile and expensive gas," he said. "Delivering net zero, which I'm delighted the Prime Minister has committed to again today, is the right strategy for reducing our gas dependency. It will make us a net energy exporter and unleash cheap energy to drive economic growth."

Business groups were also thankful for the support to help firms weather the worst of the energy cost this winter and beyond, but echoed calls for accelerating net zero as a solution to the crisis.

Rain Newtown-Smith, chief economist at the CBI, said the "devil would be in the detail to come" on the government's support package for business, but said decarbonisation would provide the route out of the crisis.

"Despite these tough times, business remains in no doubt that doubling down on net zero is the route out of this crisis, the way we grow our economy and the way we make ourselves more energy resilient for the future," she said.