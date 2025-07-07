Steve Reed: 'We are looking at regenerative agriculture to shape the future of British farming'

clock • 3 min read
Credit: UK Parliament
Image:

Credit: UK Parliament

Environment Secretary told a packed crowd at Groundswell regenerative agriculture event that farmers are the 'pioneers' and he was there to learn

Regenerative farming will have a leading role to play in the future of British farming. That was the message from Environment Secretary Steve Reed during a speech last week at a regenerative farming...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

Steve Reed: 'We are looking at regenerative agriculture to shape the future of British farming'
Policy

Steve Reed: 'We are looking at regenerative agriculture to shape the future of British farming'

Environment Secretary told a packed crowd at Groundswell regenerative agriculture event that farmers are the 'pioneers' and he was there to learn

Jonathan Wheeler, Farmers Guardian
clock 07 July 2025 • 3 min read
Thousands of farmers to receive £150m funding boost for rivers, soils, and resilient landscapes
Politics

Thousands of farmers to receive £150m funding boost for rivers, soils, and resilient landscapes

Farmers and land managers invited to apply for capital grants to support sustainable food production and environmental improvement projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 July 2025 • 2 min read
'An important step to restoring trust': Government orders uplift in compensation payments from water companies
Policy

'An important step to restoring trust': Government orders uplift in compensation payments from water companies

Water firms must pay higher compensation to customers for sewage and flooding issues as part of government's ongoing crackdown on the sector

Amber Rolt
clock 02 July 2025 • 2 min read