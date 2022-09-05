Carlton Power unveils plan for South West green hydrogen hub

Carlton Power has announced plans to build a major green hydrogen hub in the South West, arguing the plant will encourage industry and heavy transport operators across Devon and Cornwall to switch to the low-carbon fuel.

The infrastructure development company announced late last week that it had secured planning consent from South Hams District Council for the first phase of the 10MW project, which is earmarked for the Langage Energy Park near Plymouth.

Carlton Power said it expected fuel to be produced at scale from the hub with the next two to three years, provided the project received support from the government's multi-million-pound Hydrogen Investment Package.

The government has pledged to ramp up the UK's supply of green hydrogen, which can be produced with zero emissions using electrolysis and renewable energy, and blue hydrogen, which is produced from fossil gas in conjunction with carbon capture, as it works to meet its net zero targets. The fuel is seen to be a viable solution for decarbonising a number of energy-intensive industrial processes, as well as heavy-duty vehicles, such as lorries, ships and planes.

Eric Adams, hydrogen projects director at Carlon Power, said the Langage site - which falls inside an area currently being considered for 'freeport' status - was "ideally located" for the West Country's first low-carbon hydrogen hub.

"With the need, especially among industrial companies, to move away from fossil fuels and reach net zero, Langage Green Hydrogen and our other projects can make an important contribution to the transition to the hydrogen economy," he said. "A number of key industrial sectors in the South West have limited options to decarbonise so a local source of hydrogen will accelerate their net zero plans and the region's wider low-carbon ambitions."

Carlton Power said the hub will also support the growth of renewable electricity generation in the region, including the potential roll out of marine energy projects, by using it to produce and store hydrogen at times when renewable output is high and electricity demand is low. The South West already boasts some of the highest levels of renewables generation in the UK thanks to a concentration of onshore wind and solar projects that have at times allowed the local grid to operate with near zero emissions.

The plans for the hub have been supported by the South West's low-carbon energy organisation Regen and the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership.

Merlin Hyman, chief executive of Regen, said the approval of the first phase of the project was "great news" for the decarbonisation of the South West.

"The significance of South Hams District Council granting planning permission for a green hydrogen production facility at Langage Energy Park cannot be overstated," he said. "Green hydrogen has an important role to play by using renewable electricity to manufacture a low carbon fuel that will reduce emissions from industry and heavy transport."