Offshore Energies UK calls for offshore wind planning revamp

The rate of offshore wind installations must double or even triple if the government is to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets, a new report from Offshore Energies UK has warned.

The trade association, which was known as Oil and Gas UK until January this year, has published a study this morning detailing how half the offshore wind projects needed to reach the government's 2030 capacity targets are only at the concept stage.

The UK already has the world's second largest installed offshore wind capacity, at around 12GW, but the roll out of new projects needs to rapidly accelerate if the government is to meet its goal of delivering 50GW of offshore wind by 2030, which was set out in April's Energy Security Strategy.

As such, Offshore Energies UK calculates the UK will need to install an estimated 3,200 new, and much larger, wind turbines, by 2030 - or roughly three new turbines every two days.

A major wave of new projects is in the pipeline, but the industry has long warned that lengthy planning and grid connection processes are undermining efforts to deliver new capacity as quickly as possible. Offshore Energies UK pointed to regulatory and planning delays as the main barrier to getting new offshore wind capacity online, noting that "it typically takes four years simply to gain planning consent for new projects".

Ross Dornan, lead author of the report, said the trade body knew of about 40 projects planned through to 2030 that are at various stages in the development cycle. "Based on this pipeline, the Energy Security Strategy target is potentially achievable, but it is important to understand the associated project uncertainties and risks," he said. "This scale of installation is very ambitious, and it will require significant improvements to the regulatory and permitting process."

Forty-six per cent of the potential capacity additions needed before 2030 are only at concept stage, Dornan noted. "History shows that it takes around 13 years to progress from concept and application stage through to operations," he said. "This means that the UK's 50 GW ambitions will only be achieved if this can be sped up."

The findings are a preview for the energy body's annual economic report, which is due to be published later this week and will explore how gas, oil, and offshore wind are contributing to the UK's energy supplies.

Dornan added that the UK's offshore industry stood ready to help the government achieve its goals.

"Our sector is showing how its vital skills and expertise can drive the low-carbon energy and emissions solutions needed for the future," he said. "We're seeing that in action in the North Sea, through the start-up of power generation at the Seagreen offshore wind project and the beginning of construction of the Dogger Bank project - two of the world's largest offshore wind farms which are both being led by companies with an oil and gas production heritage."

Liz Truss, who is widely expected to become UK's next Prime Minister next week, has pledged on the campaign trail to support an expansion of offshore wind energy if elected by Conservative party members to the top job. The government has also previously said it wants to reduce the time it takes for a project to secure planning approval from four years to one year.

Offshore Energies UK's intervention comes a week after the body also called on government to ramp up domestic oil and gas production, claiming boosted North Sea production would enable the UK to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers.

Campaigners have criticised this argument, pointing out that boosting the UK's oil and gas reserves will keep UK businesses and consumers exposed to soaring gas prices, which are set by international markets, while renewables could reduce the country's reliance on volatile foreign markets and polluting fossil fuels.