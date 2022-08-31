Anglian Water to raise £225m to fund UK's largest drought resilience project

As large areas of the UK continue to face drought conditions following this summer's record-breaking heatwave, Anglian Water has this week announced it is looking to raise £225m to fund the development of 400km of strategic pipelines to help move water across the country to combat drought in drier regions.

Earlier this week, the water company announced plans to raise finance revealing it has issued a corporate green bond on the Canadian 'maple' bond market - a bond which allows foreign issuers to access the Canadian debt market.

The C$350 or £225m raised will fund the Strategic Pipeline Alliance (SPA) - Anglian Water's flagship drought resilience project which, will comprise hundreds of kilometres of large-scale interconnecting pipelines to move water from Lincolnshire to drier areas in Suffolk and Essex.

Anglian said the project is estimated to cost £500m and is due to be completed by 2025. It described the project as the "biggest infrastructure programme" in its development history, as well as "one of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK".

When completed, the SPA is set to enable the company to reduce abstraction from the environment in water-stressed areas - a measure which Anglian said is "one of the most important contributors to protecting the environment".

The company's plans were announced as the UK continues to recover from the driest July on record since 1911, and the driest summer since 1976. Anglian said the recent conditions highlight the importance of its scheme, which it said is needed in order to ensure "resilience to drought for future generations."

"The impacts of climate change are acutely impacting the water industry in the UK, and the world over," said Anglian Water's group treasurer, Jane Pilcher.

"Ours is the driest region in the UK and particularly vulnerable to climate change. Therefore reducing our carbon emissions and adapting to the climate emergency is embedded in everything we do. Spend on resilience to climate change and environmental protection is vitally important. This focus is why 100 per cent of our debt raised in 2021/22 was sustainable finance."

In addition to its SPA project, Anglian is also developing plans for two new giant reservoirs in the Fens and Lincolnshire, which similarly aim to "secure water supplies for future generations."

The two planned reservoirs would have the capacity to supply water to around 750,000 homes, which the water company said would reduce its demands on water taken from rivers and aquifers.

Anglian said its capital investment is financed by sustainable debt finance, as well as through shareholders. Pilcher said that the decision to issue a corporate bond on the Canadian 'maple' market allows the company to both raise funds it needs for the project as well as "delivering enhanced environmental and social benefits."

"The Maple bond market is a stable and growing sustainable finance market, so for us it's presented an opportunity to continue our sustainable financing strategy," she added.

Anglian issued its first public utility sector Sterling (GBP) Green Bond in 2017 and last year said it had became the first water company in the world to issue a sustainability-linked bond tied to net zero commitments. The Canadian 'maple' bond is the eleventh green bond issued by the company, and according to Anglian it is also the first UK company to issue a corporate green bond on the Canadian 'maple' bond market.