Water firms told to invest £56bn in tackling sewage spills over next 25 years

Water companies must invest a collective £56bn towards tackling sewage spills and improving environmental practices over the next 25 years in addition to facing the "toughest ever" pollution targets, as part of a major crackdown on water pollution announced by the government late last week.

The Storm Overflows Discharge Plan, published on Friday, requires the water sector to deliver their largest ever environmental infrastructure investment through a long-term programme to drastically reduce storm sewage discharges over the coming decades, with action frontloaded to protect key areas such as bathing waters and ecological sites, the government said.

It also sets out new pollution targets designed to force water firms to increase the capacity of their networks to reduce the number of spillages and ensure they treat any sewage before it is discharged. Failure to meet the new targets could see firms face "substantial fines" or having to return money to customers, according to the plan.

In order to oversee these stricter targets, the government, the Environment Agency, and regulator Ofwat plan to continue expanding the frequency and duration of their monitoring of sewage discharges, which has risen from around five per cent in 2016 to almost 90 per cent last year, it said.

Moreover, water companies will be required to ensure dividend payments to their shareholders reflect environmental performance under the plan.

The announcement comes amid growing public outcry over the sewage pollution in UK waterways and around coastlines this summer, with water companies facing fierce criticism over increased profits and executive pay at a time when their environmental performance has continued to worsen.

The government insisted the new targets and measures amounted to the "toughest ever" policy package for forcing water companies to ramp up investment in stopping sewage spills. It said the plan would ensure that sewage discharges only happen when there is unusually heavy rain and when there is no immediate adverse impact to the local environment.

"This is the first government to take action to end the environmental damage caused by sewage spills," said Environment Secretary George Eustice. "We will require water companies to protect everyone who uses our water for recreation, and ensure storm overflows pose no threat to the environment. Water companies will need to invest to stop unacceptable sewage spills so our rivers and coast lines can have greater protection than ever before."

Under the new Storm Overflows Discharge Plan, water companies are required by 2035 to improve storm overflows discharging into or near every designated bathing water, and to improve 75 per cent of overflows discharging to high priority nature sites. They will also be required to publish discharge information in near-real-time in order to provide requisite warning to the public.

Then, by 2050, these targets will apply to all remaining storm overflows covered by the targets, regardless of location, the government said. It has also committed to reviewing and potentially strengthening the plan in 2027.

Elsewhere, the plan also sets out wider expectations for the sector to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with increasing external pressures, such as climate change and urban growth, in order to safeguard future water supply. That includes calls for water firms to prioritise nature-based climate solutions such as forest, soil and peat restoration in order to drive down emissions and boost flood protection.

Conservative MP Philip Dunne, chair of Parliament's the Environmental Audit Committee, welcomed the £56bn sewage reduction plan, which he said he hoped would "spell an end to the poisoning of river ecosystems and the harm done to bathers and other river users".

"It is also welcome that water companies' dividend payments will be required to reflect environmental performance," said Dunne. "A continued focus on water quality must be a priority issue in water company boardrooms during the sustained period of investment today's announcement heralds."

He also praised the government's commitment to ensuring consumers face no changes to their bills until 2025, alongside plans to consult on a new water affordability scheme to help lower income households.

"As cost-of-living pressures increase, I also welcome the news that this investment from water companies will come at a cost to bill payers of just £1 extra per month for the first five years," he said. "Ofwat must use its powers and influence to ensure that the government's strategic priorities are delivered by the sector through responsible re-investment of profits."

But Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon slammed the government's failure to take steps to eliminate sewage discharges altogether through the plan, which he claimed would still see another 4.8 million sewage spill events in the UK between now and 2035.

"Instead of governing it's clear that the Conservatives have taken-up writing fiction, as this document is neither a plan, nor does it eliminate sewage dumping into our natural environment," he said. "Britain deserves better than a zombie Tory government that is happy for our country to be treated as an open sewer. Labour will use the levers of power to hold reckless water bosses to account legally and financially, and toughen regulations to prevent them from gaming the system."

The water industry has faced a challenging summer, with drought conditions across England this summer having thrust its preparations for worsening climate impacts under the spotlight. Today, the Environment Agency announced that the entire South-West of England is now officially in drought, with Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, south Gloucestershire, and parts of Wiltshire having all now been added to the list after facing some of the driest conditions in almost 90 years.