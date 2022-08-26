RSPB warns of 'nature disaster' if next Prime Minister fails to boost biodiversity laws

Wildlife charity RSPB has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to "urgently" commit to protecting nature laws, claiming that recent anti-regulation rhetoric from both candidates could jeopardise the UK's nature protection goals.

With the Conservative Party leadership contest reaching its final week before Britain's next Prime Minister is announced early next month, the RSPB has warned of the potential for a "nature disaster" if either candidate moves to dilute environmental regulations.

Early in the campaign both Truss and Sunak signed a pledge orchestrated by the Conservative Environment Network, which saw them commit to supporting the UK's net zero goals and delivering on wider environmental and biodiversity goals.

However, at recent hustings both candidates have signalled their desire to cut 'red tape', fuelling fears among green groups that environmental protections could be diluted by the incoming administration.

Specifically, RSPB today raised concerns over proposals to relax planning laws around freeports in areas which the RSPB have argued host "precious" landscapes, such as Dartmoor, the North Yorkshire Moors, and the New Forest.

It also criticised plans to scrap nutrient neutrality guidance in a move designed to make it easier to build houses. The conservation group warned that axing the current guidance would allow damaging developments that would result in further harm to already polluted streams and rivers and could result in more sewage and pollution ending up in rivers and seas around the UK.

Talk of absorbing arm's length bodies such as Natural England (NE) in to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and references to them as "not fit for purpose" have also promoted concerns among green groups.

RSPB said that NE plays a vital role in protecting biodiversity and important habitats, whilst providing benefits to people's health and wellbeing by promoting responsible access to nature and the outdoors.

The charity highlighted how the NE's role as a government "arm's length body" is to advise government and other bodies to ensure environmental standards are maintained, something which RSPB has argued "we have never needed more than today".

Both Sunak and Truss have also spoken of their commitment to reviewing remaining EU laws currently in English legislation, which RSPB fears could include the Habitats Regulations, which it argues serves to protect crucial areas of the country that support biodiversity and rare wildlife.

"This rhetoric, if it becomes policy, has the potential to completely undermine the government's own stated environmental ambitions for nature at a time when we need urgent action to keep our loved common species common and prevent more of our wildlife from being pushed to the brink of extinction," said Beccy Speight, chief executive of RSPB.

The RSPB also suggested that a fresh deregulation drive would not prove popular amongst voters of any persuasion. Research conducted by Unchecked UK showed that support for nature protections is strong among voters in every constituency.

The RSPB also expressed its concern at the potential loss of independent advocates for nature whose purpose is to provide critical advice. It said that instead of suggestions that Natural England (NE) be absorbed into Defra, the government needed to invest in making its independent scientific advisors on nature stronger.

"More than ever, we need a distinct body whose primary purpose is to think, speak and act for nature," Speight said. "A critical friend of government who can scrutinise the actions ministers take and give advice free from political interference, acting as an independent champion for wildlife."

She added that moving NE into Defra would eradicate its independence and would be "yet another blow" to efforts to reverse the decline of nature in the UK.

"By moving their natural environment regulator into the heart of a government department, Defra are ensuring that nature has no challenging voice in UK Government decisions," she argued. "The idea that NE would be able to speak up for nature from the inside is unfeasible, and the result would be disastrous for our already declining wildlife."

The RSPB said it is asking people to contact their local MP and ask them to support strong laws for nature.