'Self-driving revolution': Government sets out vision for autonomous cars backed by £100m funding

Self-driving vehicles could be on UK roads by as soon as 2025 under plans unveiled today by the Department for Transport, which is offering up £100m funding alongside changes to road safety legislation in order to support the growth of the nascent sector.

Trailing its plan this morning, which is expected to be published in full later today, the government said autonomous vehicles had potential to "revolutionise" public transport and passenger travel, enhance transportation connections between rural communities, and reduce the number of road collisions caused by human error.

It said its proposals could see cars, coaches and lorries boasting self-driving features operating on UK motorways within the next year, followed by fully self-driving vehicles by the middle of the decade.

The government confirmed plans to introduce new rules to enable the safe rollout of self-driving vehicles by 2025 "when parliamentary time allows", insisting that all fresh legislation would state that vehicle manufacturers are responsible for the vehicle's actions when self-driving - meaning a human driver would not be held liable for incidents related to driving while the vehicle is in control.

Autonomous vehicles are typically powered by electricity and are therefore viewed by some as having potential to help accelerate the transition away from petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles on roads today, thereby helping to slash air pollution and carbon emissions. Advocates argue self--driving EVs could also be programmed to drive more efficiently than humans, and that they offer up potential for new shared transport possibilities that could help cut down on private car use and streamline public transport services in rural areas.

Critics, on the other hand, have expressed fears that autonomous vehicles risk leading to more - not less - congestion on streets, arguing that instead government transport spending should be targeted towards proven low emission transport solutions such as trains, electric buses, and infrastructure for cycling and walking. Some research has even suggested that automated vehicles could cause people to drive more than they do, leading to more congestion, energy consumption and pollution.

But today the UK government has cast major vote of confidence in the nascent sector, arguing said the self driving vehicle market could unlock significant benefits for the UK by making everyday journeys greener, safer, more flexible and more reliable. It estimates the market could create up to 38,000 jobs and eventually grow to be worth an estimated £42bn.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted the benefits of self-driving vehicles had the major potential. "Not only can they improve people's access to education and other vital services, but the industry itself can create tens of thousands of job opportunities throughout the country," he said. "Most importantly, they're expected to make our roads safer by reducing the dangers of driver error in road collisions. We want the UK to be at the forefront of developing and using this fantastic technology, and that is why we are investing millions in vital research into safety and setting the legislation to ensure we gain the full benefits that this technology promises."

The government said it had earmarked £34m of its self-driving vehicle plan budget for research to support safety developments and inform more detailed legislation. This could include researching the performance of self-driving cars in poor weather conditions and how the vehicles interact with pedestrians, other vehicles and cyclists, it said.

A further £20m is being funnelled into kick-starting commercial self-driving vehicle services and supporting businesses looking to scale the technology, building on a £40m vehicle competition launched in May 2022.

The remainder of the funds - £6m - will be channelled into further market research and to support the commercialisation of the technologies, according to the the DfT.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the nascent sector held huge potential for the UK, and argued that self-driving vehicles could be particularly helpful for those with mobility issues or who rely on public transport to access jobs, local shops and vital services.

"This funding will help unlock the incredible potential of this industry, attracting investment, developing the UK's growing self-driving vehicle supply chain, and supporting high-skill jobs as these new means of transport are rolled out," he said. "This funding will help unlock the incredible potential of this industry, attracting investment, developing the UK's growing self-driving vehicle supply chain, and supporting high-skill jobs as these new means of transport are rolled out."

Vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be available to consumers within the next year, the government said. However, it stressed that drivers of these cars, coaches and lorries would need a valid driving license because they would need to take the wheel on other roads.

As a next step, it said autonomous vehicles that would not need anyone on board with a driving license could be operating on roads by as soon as 2025, a milestone it touted as hugely significant for public transport, delivery services, and those who don't drive.

In a consultation launched today, industry views are being sought on the creation of a ‘safety ambition' for self-driving vehicles to be as safe as a competent and careful human driver. This ambition would be used as a jumping off point for the creation of standards that vehicles need to meet to be allowed to self-drive on the roads, and would be used to inform sanctions for organisations, such as manufacturers, who do not meet these standards, the government said.

A DfT spokesperson confirmed plans to publish a full policy paper on self driving vehicles later today, which they said would set out further details on its plan to accelerate deployment of self-driving cars over the coming years.

Edmund King, president of the motoring association and breakdown cover specialists the AA, said it was right that the government was embracing the "positive changes" offered by the new technology. "It is important that the government does study how these vehicles would interact with other road users on different roads and changing weather conditions," he said. "However, the ultimate prize, in terms of saving thousands of lives and improving the mobility of the elderly and the less mobile, is well worth pursuing."

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your industry? Sign up now to join us at the Net Zero Festival in London on September 28th and 29th.