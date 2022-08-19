Study: Majority of green heating systems produce zero direct emissions

Many leading low carbon heating technologies - including heat pumps, heat networks and hydrogen fuel cells - have been found to produce zero greenhouse gas emissions during operation or installation, in an in-depth assessment commissioned for the Scottish Government.

Carried out by ACE Research in collaboration with the Energy Savings Trust, the research assessed the emissions impact of a range of low carbon heat technologies including direct electric heaters, electric storage heaters, electric boilers, solar thermal technologies, heat pumps, heat networks and fuel cells, all of which were found to produce zero greenhouse gases during operation.

It also explored the greenhouse gas emissions impact of biomass and hydrogen boilers, which found that while these technologies did produce a small amount of direct emissions at source, their climate impact remained significantly lower than that of conventional fossil fuel gas boilers.

The report was created for the Scottish Government's ClimateXChange unit in order to assess the extent to which there are any direct, in-building emissions associated with low and zero carbon heating technologies, with the findings intended to inform approaches to zero emission heating technologies within future building regulations.

Researchers said the project was "critical" in order to properly define zero direct emission heating technologies as well as setting out the role that they could play in Scotland's statutory target to achieve net zero emissions across its economy by 2045.

For the purposes of the study, researchers explained they had defined ‘direct emissions' as greenhouse gases generated by a heating system at the point of use, and therefore within the total grounds of the building. The aim of doing to was to inform approaches to net-zero buildings in terms of recommended technologies for space and water heating, they said.

Elsewhere, the report also looked into biomass combustion, which concluded that it could not class such systems as 'zero emission', biomass still produced far fewer direct greenhouse gas savings when compared to fossil-fuel based heating. Researchers warned, however, that due to a lack of comprehensive data on biomass, they were unable to accurately calculate the exact emissions savings compared to fossil fuels.

Even so, biomass heating systems were found to produce significantly fewer emissions than the average gas boiler. And, when taking in to account the entire lifecycle emissions of the two heating systems, the report estimated biomass technologies emit less than two per cent of the total baseline emissions from gas boilers.

Similarly, the report highlights a lack of comprehensive data for accurately calculating potential emissions savings from hydrogen combustion heating, such as hydrogen gas boilers. It did point out, however, that as with biomass, hydrogen is associated with significantly lower direct emissions compared to fossil fuel gas boilers.

Provisional modelling in the report found greenhouse gas emissions from hydrogen combustion could be less than 0.1 per cent of the total natural gas baseline, but researchers stressed there was no direct data, and other evidence is currently too limited to support a firm estimate.

Kieran Sinclair, heat policy manager at the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), welcomed the findings of the study.

"The UK and Scotland specifically have already made brilliant progress in decarbonising electricity supplies, but now we urgently need to tackle decarbonisation of our heat," he said. "Whilst the amount of carbon dioxide emissions generated by different fossil fuel combustion systems is relatively widely understood, less research has been conducted into the impacts of installing, operating and decommissioning heating systems, including those considered to be low or zero carbon.

"This research aims to fill that knowledge gap and help guide the legislation that is so critically needed to encourage the rapid development of truly low carbon heating solutions, such as the system of heat networks that will need to be quickly deployed to decarbonise the UK's towns and cities by 2050."