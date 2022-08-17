President Biden touts 'additional steps' on climate as he signs landmark Inflation Reduction Act into law

Climate experts have expressed hope the White House may be prepping a string of further executive actions designed to build on the climate policies set out in the freshly-inked Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden yesterday officially signed into federal law.

The historic policy package, widely viewed as the biggest step up in federal climate legislation in history in the US, officially become law yesterday when Biden signed off on the legislation after it secured unanimous support from congressional Democrats to pass through both the Senate and House of Representatives last week.

The Act sets out $369bn in funding and tax credits earmarked for climate, energy, clean tech and environmental justice programmes, representing around half of a broader $737bn package of support that is also designed to reduce healthcare costs and fight inflation.

Speaking from the White House as he signed the landmark act into law yesterday, the President appeared to indicate the Act may provide a launchpad for further climate policy action in the coming months. "This bill is the biggest step forward on climate ever, and it's going to allow us to boldly take additional steps toward meeting all of my climate goals — the ones we set out when we ran," said Biden.

His comments prompted speculation the White House is planning to capitalise on momentum in the wake of the IRA being signed into law by delivering a slew of further executive climate actions. Potential measures in Biden's green toolbox could potentially include officially declaring a 'climate emergency', which policy experts have speculated could unlock a raft of other federal avenues for climate policy action, such as enabling more climate adaptation funding and harnessing more of the federal government's buying power for clean technologies.

Leah Stokes, a climate policy expert at the University of California, Santa Barbara, suggested on Twitter that Biden's comments suggested he was "talking about more executive action on climate". "Get excited..." she added.

Green business groups also welcomed the IRA being signed into law, but stressed that more action was still needed to put the US on a more climate-safe pathway. Anne Kelly, vice president of government affairs at green investor group Ceres, celebrated the "largest climate investment in US history" but stressed that "we must recognise it as a starting point".

"The work is not over," she said. "It is now the responsibility of those at all levels of both the public and private sectors — including companies, investors, and state and federal lawmakers and regulators — to ensure we not only capitalise on this important package but build upon it to achieve our national climate and environmental justice goals."

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to help slash US greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 by the end of the decade, although analysis shows it will still not be enough to meet the nation's global climate goal of halving its emissions by 2030.

Fresh analysis of the Act by scientists at the influential Climate Action Tracker non-profit predicted that, in the wake of the legislation, US emissions would decline around 26-42 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 once the climate provisions of the legislation come into force.

As such, it stressed that further extra policies were still urgently required to deliver on Biden's 2030 emissions goal.

Climate Action Tracker boosted its rating of US domestic climate policy action to between ‘insufficient' and ‘almost sufficient' as a result of the IRA, which it said marked "a radical shift in US climate action".

"By putting emissions firmly on a downward trajectory, [the IRA] sends a global signal that the world's largest historical emitter is now beginning to meet its responsibilities," the non-profit said.

However, Climate Action Tracker's headline assessment remains unchanged in the wake of the passage of the legislation, with the country rated ‘insufficient' across its policies, targets and climate finance by the group. It highlighted in particular concessions to the fossil fuel industry included in the IRA, as well as low provisions for climate finance for developing nations, and the gap between policies and targets.

"The ‘insufficient' rating indicates that substantial improvements to be consistent with the Paris Agreement's 1.5C temperature limit and are not consistent with any interpretation of a fair-share contribution," Climate Action Tracker said.