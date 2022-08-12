Renewables industry hits back at Liz Truss's 'depressing' solar jibe

The renewables industry has today hit back at accusations from Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss that field-based solar arrays are "one of the most depressing sights", warning that her comments risk undermining investment in technologies that can drive down bills and enhance the UK's energy security.

Speaking at a campaign event last night, Truss doubled down on her recent criticism of UK solar farms and reiterated her pledge to tighten rules so that projects cannot proceed on agricultural land.

"I think one of the most depressing sights when you're driving through England is seeing fields that should be full of crops or livestock, full of solar panels," she said.

The comments drew a response today from the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), which urged the candidates in the Conservative leadership race to recognise that solar projects support, rather than harm, agriculture and are essential to meeting the UK's net zero targets.

"The language used so far over the course of the Conservative leadership race regarding solar and land use is deeply concerning, and the REA urges the candidates to recognise that solar farms do not encroach on agricultural land," said Mark Sommerfeld, head of power and flexibility at the REA. "The solar industry aims to work in conjunction with, not against, agricultural use of land, commonly by either building on marginal land or ensuring multi-land use applications. In doing so, it provides additional revenue to farmers - supplementing, not stopping, more traditional livestock and arable farming activities."

He also reiterated that solar projects remain hugely popular with the public and have an important role to day in curbing the UK's costly energy imports.

"Recent surveys indicate 90 per cent total support for solar with only one per cent total in opposition, making solar the most popular renewable technology," he said. "Given the current heatwave, and the loss of crops as drought is declared across eight regions of England, it seems odd that the Conservative leadership candidates should be pushing against one of the cheapest solutions to replacing gas imports that are driving up energy bills and the cost of living.

"Pledging to change planning laws to restrict further solar development would pose a serious threat to the jobs and investment created by the solar industry. It would undermine the UK's ability to reach Net Zero and keep us locked in to expensive fossil fuels at a huge cost to households and businesses. Delivering more solar projects is not only an environmental imperative, but an economic one too."

The latest row comes just a day after a new analysis from think tank Green Alliance highlighted how concerns over the impact of solar projects on food production are hugely overblown, given other forms of land use take up massively more agricultural land.

The study found that production of energy crops for biofuels occupies 77 times more arable land than farmland used for solar panels.

Biofuel production for use in the UK occupies around 108,000 hectares of land - the equivalent to 200,000 football pitches - which could be used to grow food for around 3.5 million people per year, the report stated.

In contrast, solar farms built since 2010 only account for around 1,400 hectares of arable land in the UK.

Moreover, farmland used for solar panels can also be used to graze livestock or grow crops, with one study finding that combining food and solar panels results in just a seven per cent reduction in yield on average. There is also evidence that in hot and dry conditions, such as those being experienced this summer, farmland with solar panels can have slightly higher yield than conventional farmland.

"Solar energy isn't standing in the way of food production in the UK. Instead, solar panels generate cheap, clean energy that doesn't depend on Russia, and provide income to farmers too," said Dustin Benton, policy director at Green Alliance. "A much better way of feeding people would be to stop using food crops to fuel cars. Biofuels for cars are a zombie policy. It's now cheaper to decarbonise transport by getting more electric vehicles on the roads and freeing up land we've used for biofuels for food production instead."

Both Truss and rival candidate Rishi Sunak have signalled that they would tighten planning rules to limit the development of solar farms, despite repeated warnings that such a move would lead to higher energy bills and imports while having a negligible impact on food production.

The news comes as leading Truss ally, Lord David Frost, accused Conservative colleagues who support the net zero transition of being unfit for high office.

Writing in the Telegraph, he said supporters of the net zero transition within government had been "criminally negligent" and accused them of making a strategic mistake akin to the pre-war appeasement of Hitler. "They must be swept away from Day One," he said.

Frost - who has been tipped for a senior role in a Truss administration - argued the UK's reliance on renewables and interconnectors and running down of gas storage capacity was to blame for the risk of blackouts and soaring energy costs. However, he provided no explanation as to how the net zero strategy was to blame, given energy industry experts have been clear that the soaring cost of energy is a result of the sharp increases in fossil gas prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine while domestic reneweables have actually helped to curb imports.

Writing on Twitter, Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said: "It feels like something we shouldn't have to keep saying, but here we all are: The root cause of the energy crisis is record high gas prices on the international market. The permanent solution to bill rises caused by gas prices is to reduce UK demand for gas imports."