Government unveils plan to boost support for energy intensive industries

The government has today unveiled plans to strengthen the support package for energy-intensive industries that are facing soaring energy bills as a result of surging global gas prices.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published a consultation on proposals to expand the existing support scheme for energy intensive industries such as steel, paper, glass, ceramics, and cement producers.

Under the current regime, companies that qualify as energy intensive are exempt from 85 per cent of the cost of certain environmental and policy costs, so as to ensure a more level playing field with international competitors.

Earlier this year as part of its Energy Security Strategy, the government confirmed it would extend this Energy Intensive Industries Compensation Scheme for at least three years and more than double its budget.

However, with analysts warning gas prices are set to continue to rise through the winter and experts warning energy intensive industries could struggle to cope with soaring costs, BEIS today published proposals that would see the level of exemption for certain environmental and policy costs increased to 100 per cent.

The government said the move "reflects higher UK industrial electricity prices than those of other countries including in Europe, which could hamper investment, competition and commercial viability for hundreds of businesses in industries including steel, paper, glass, ceramics, and cement, and risk them relocating from the UK".

According to BEIS, the proposal would help around 300 businesses while supporting around 60,000 jobs in the UK's industrial heartlands.

"British manufacturers are the lifeblood of our economy and central to our plans to overcome this period of economic uncertainty," said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. "With global energy prices at record highs, it is essential we explore what more we can do to deliver a competitive future for those strategic industries so we can cut production costs and protect jobs across the UK."

The proposals were welcomed by Gareth Stace, director general at UK Steel, who said the publication of the consultation was "a significant step forward in delivering competitive electricity prices for the UK steel sector and should provide some much-needed relief in the face of extremely challenging circumstances at the current time".

"While there remain difficulties, this announcement demonstrates that UK government understands the challenges of British industry and continues to support steelmakers and steel communities across the country," he added.

The government signalled that the consultation would give the next Prime Minister the option to move quickly to introduce the increased support.

BEIS also stressed the proposal to boost the exemptions from the cost of renewable levies, such as Contracts for Difference, the Renewable Obligation and Feed in Tariffs, would operate in parallel with the existing Energy Intensive Industries Compensation Scheme, which helps businesses cope with the impact of the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and Carbon Price Support mechanism on their electricity bills.

The move comes amidst growing calls for the government to do more to help both households and businesses cope with soaring energy bills that are set to more than treble compared to a year ago.

Kwarteng and Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday met with energy industry bosses to urge them to ramp up investment in UK domestic energy generation. But the government is yet to come forward with significant new policies to drive investment and boost support for households and businesses, arguing that significant decisions will have to wait until the next Prime Minister is installed on September 5th.

However, both the candidates to replace Johnson - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - stand accused of failing to come forward with sufficiently radical policies to address an increase in bills that some analysts are now predicting could top £4,000 a year for the average household from January.

In related news, the government is also today facing calls to step in and confirm a fresh wave of support for the planned Britishvolt battery Gigafactory near Blyth in Northumberland.

The Guardian reported today that has seen internal documents from the company that suggest construction work has been scaled back as the company attempts to unlock its next round of funding and critical power supply infrastructure.

Kwarteng last month confirmed a multi-million pound package of state support for the project, but the government has faced questions in Parliament over how quickly the promised funding can be delivered.

Tony Laydon, Britishvolt's chief UK project officer, told the Guardian that work is continuing at the site, but acknowledged it was focusing on some priority areas ahead of others.

Any delays would have a "fairly small" financial impact, he said, adding that the company had "line of sight funding to continue with our current plans".