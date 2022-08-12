Drought formally declared across much of England

The Environment Agency has declared that eight areas of England are officially in the midst of a drought, as the country bakes in the driest summer in 50 years.

Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and the East Midlands were all given official drought status by the agency earlier today.

Drought status does not automatically trigger any actions, but is designed to encourage the Environment Agency and water companies to step up their efforts to save water and manage the impacts of the dry spell, including through hosepipe bans and other water saving measures.

"We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country," said water minister Steven Double. "Action is already being taken by the government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts. All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies," he added.

Double said the government would "closely monitor" the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action "as needed".

In an update today, the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Environment Agency said they were "urging water companies to continue with their precautionary planning to protect essential supplies in the event of a dry autumn".

"While there is an important role for individuals to sustainably manage their usage, government expects water companies to act to reduce leakage and fix leaking pipes as quickly as possible and take wider action alongside government policy," the update states.

A spokesperson for trade body Water UK said companies had already taken "appropriate action" in line with their plans to protect public supplies of water and the environment in the event of a prolonged drought.

"The Environment Agency's declaration of a drought for parts of the country underscores the severity of the current situation and reiterates the urgent need to be mindful of our water use," they said. "Water companies have comprehensive plans in place to deal with long periods of dry weather which have already been deployed and are not dependent on a drought being called," they said.

But Environmental Audit Committee chair Phillip Dunne MP said the UK's water management could be significantly improved, noting that a "massive 20 per cent" of mains water supply was still lost to leakage every single day.

"In our 2018 inquiry considering the impacts of heatwaves on the UK, we recommended that a water-saving culture must be developed within households," he said. "One way of doing this is rolling out meters, which could potentially cut overall water demand by 21 per cent."

"We must not rest on our laurels that 'enough' is being done to tackle climate change: the severity and frequency of heatwaves must concentrate minds and lead to efforts being ramped up to adapt the way we use and appreciate water."

Members of a National Drought Group convened by the Environment Agency agreed at a meeting today to work together to recognise the new risk and impacts associated with the current drought and ensure water companies are following their drought contingency plans.

The experts also vowed to continue working collaboratively across sectors to manage current impacts, working together to balance water needs and conserve water.

Matt Williams, climate and land programme lead at the Energy and Climate Change Unit (ECIU), warned action was needed to reduce the damaging impacts water shortages would have on farmers, food production and households already dealing with soaring utility bills.

"One of the biggest users of water are fossil fuel power plants that need it for cooling," he said. "An energy system with more renewables like wind and solar would be less vulnerable to drought and would bring down energy bills. Meanwhile farmers' crops are dying and their fields catching fire. Failed harvests could push soaring food prices even higher. If droughts and floods get worse, then water companies will need to invest in new infrastructure to deal with them and may have little choice but to pass these costs on through bills."

Williams urged the government to ramp up actions that could address climate impacts while meeting the UK's net zero target, noting the country was now "facing a triple crisis for water, energy, and food."

And Simon McWhirter, director of communications, policy & places at the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), urged the next Prime Minister to take action to tackle the "inefficient and wasteful approach to water use and conservation" commonplace in most UK homes and buildings.

"This should be an urgent policy priority for our future Prime Minister," he said. "Greater water efficiency must be designed into the forthcoming Future Homes Standard and building regulations to prevent new buildings from adding to the problem. We also urgently need a national strategy to upgrade the UK's 29 million existing homes. This means ensuring they're fitted with water-efficient appliances, fixtures and fittings, as well as ensuring they are well ventilated to prevent overheating in the summer and insulated for retaining heat in the winter."

The formal declaration of drought comes as much of Europe continues to bake in a prolonged heat wave, which has resulted in major rivers in Germany and France running dry, fuelling further disruption to supply chains and agricultural production.

Experts have warned crop yields across Europe are set to fall sharply as a result of the heatwave and drought, further fuelling concerns over food security and inflation.