Cosworth and AMTE partner to develop next-generation EV engines

AMTE claims its advanced lithium-ion battery cells are 'ideally suited' to the needs of Cosworth's clients

Specialist battery cell manufacturer AMTE power has inked a supply deal with Cosworth, which will see its products used in advanced propulsion solutions for electric cars, planes, and ships.

The UK-based company announced the deal this morning, arguing that its 'ultra-high power cells' were "ideally suited" for the solutions and technologies engine giant Cosworth supplies to the automotive, aerospace, and marine sectors.

Details of the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies have been published just a week after AMTE announced it planned to build a 'megafactory' in Dundee where aims to would produce its cells at an industrial scale.

AMTE claims its differentiated ultra high power lithium-ion cells have been specifically designed to meet the requirements of the electric vehicle (EV) market, so as to balance power, weight, and safety needs. 

The high-power cells are currently going through scale-up and testing trials at the government-based UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry, it added.

Kevin Brundish, CEO at AMTE, said there was an increasing need for "advanced, next generation" battery cells for use in the many electric technologies that could deliver the net zero transition.

"This collaboration with Cosworth is the start of a partnership which will see our market-leading UHP cell used to power electric vehicles across high-performance automotive, aerospace and marine markets," he said. "It's another key step in our journey as we scale up production and move towards commercialisation."

Cosworth said the deal formed part of its ongoing drive to complement its electrified powertrain and engine business with work on the development of battery systems. It comes more than a year after the engineering firm purchased electric powertrain specialist Delta.

"At Cosworth, we are committed to playing a leading role in the development of future technology in the high-performance automotive space," he said. "We have built up an enviable wealth of cross-sector experience that allows us to deliver and integrate cutting edge solutions into even the most niche customer programs. Through our battery offering, we can deliver and integrate high-power systems from flexible, scalable modules at low volumes."

