It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

Government's annual energy statistics 'bible' shows continued march of renewable power on Britain's grid, although the country still remains heavily reliant on expensive fossil gas
Almost 40 per cent of Britain's electricity was provided by renewable sources in 2021, making it the second highest year on record for clean power generation, the government has confirmed in its official...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial