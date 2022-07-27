EV leasing service Onto secures $60m backing to drive European expansion

The Legal & General-led investment round was aimed at funding expansion of subscription service into new markets, according to firm
UK electric car subscription service Onto has raised $60m from a raft of both new and existing investors in order to help fund its expansion across Europe next year, it announced today. Financial firm...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial