An ambitious transition plan is needed to forge a greener future for UK steel

Government and industry must work with trade unions to unlock much-needed investment to create a world-leading, net zero steel sector, argues Common Wealth's Miriam Brett and Community's Alasdair McDiarmid
Port Talbot has been home to the steel industry since the early 1900s, playing an integral role in delivering local jobs and generating local investment. The identity, history and culture of the area is...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial