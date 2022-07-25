St. Modwen plots 350 all-electric homes at former Birmingham car factory site

Plans are now underway to build up to 350 all-electric homes at the site of a former car manufacturing plant in the Midlands, the developer behind the scheme has announced.

St. Modwen is building a major low carbon housing development at the MG Rover site where Mini cars were once made, it said today.

The developer said all homes at the site would be capable of operating without any need for fossil gas for heating or cooking, as the Longbridge site would be supplied with electricity from a smart grid being developed by SNRG, a Centrica-backed energy technology firm.

"Every organisation needs to be taking steps to deliver more sustainable products and services, but at St. Modwen we have taken leaps by introducing carbon-negative homes and smart-grid powered development," said St. Modwen CEO Sarwjit Sambhi. "We're proving that greener homes can be delivered at commercial scale, something which is not just the right thing for the environment but also allows us to meet the demand of our customers."

Construction on the project is expected to start this autumn, with detailed planning for the first phase currently sitting with the local authority, St. Modwen said.

It follows the launch earlier this year of St. Modwen's first carbon negative homes that are set to utilise a host of clean energy technologies - such as solar panels and heat pumps - as well as the latest construction techniques to produce more energy than they consume.

St Modwen said aspects of the trial would be deployed in the electric homes it had planned at the Longbridge site, adding that the hope was that they would eventually become standard across all new developments as the technologies become more mainstream.

The development is just one part of plans for a broader transformation of the former Longbridge car plant in South Birmingham into a "leading hub" for science and technology, medicine, advanced manufacturing and R&D, according to the firm.

The project, which has snapped up £20m of infrastructur investment from the West Midlands Combined Authority, is set to comprise 3,000 homes, two million square foot of commercial floorspace and a veterinary hospital.

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority, said Longbridge was a "brilliant example that points the way for a more sustainable future for the West Midlands - fast becoming a fantastic hub from which to live, work and play as well as creating high quality job opportunities for our local residents along the way".

The Conservative mayor congratulated St. Modwen on building the "innovative green homes of the future" in the region. "These new homes will be wonderful places to live, boost energy efficiency and affordability and help us to tackle the climate emergency," he said.

Once employing as many as 25,000 workers, Longbridge plant operated from 1905 until 2016, producing classic Austin and Mini cars for decades and weapons and tanks during the world wars.