Tory leadership race: Frontrunners back 'Conservative Environment Pledge'

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) today called on the remaining Conservative leadership candidates to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as the five hopefuls geared up for the first TV debate of the campaign this evening.

Contenders Rishi Sunak and Tom Tugendhat were swift to back CEN's five-point pledge card this morning, which calls on candidates to boost domestic clean energy to shore up British energy security, roll out home insulation and electric vehicle charge points, invest in nascent clean energy technologies such as carbon capture, hydrogen, and agri-tech, implement the government's Environment Act, and use 'Brexit freedoms' to support more sustainable farming practices.

Later on Friday afternoon, CEN confirmed on Twitter than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had joined her colleagues in endorsing the green pledge. Penny Mourdant also confirmed later in the day that she was signing the pledge.

As I said in my launch speech our natural environment is an inheritance we preserve and protect for future generations.



Kemi Badenoch is yet to sign the pledge, which comes as fears mount that the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson could lead to a watering down of the UK's green agenda.

Four out of five candidates in the race - including the three front runners, Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss - confirmed they would retain the current net zero target when questioned at hustings earlier this week by Chris Skidmore, founder of the Net Zero Support Group of Conservative MPs.

However, challenger candidate Badenoch has said she would revamp the current approach to tackling climate change, branding the UK's drive towards net zero as "unilateral economic disarmament", while Tugendhat has said he could look to push back the 2050 target date.

Unveiling its new Conservative Environment Pledge on Friday morning, CEN said that care for environment was "core to conservatism" and would help the next Prime Minister meet a number of policy objectives beyond the UK's climate goals.

"Tackling environmental problems is not in conflict with economic goals, but furthers them - through boosting efficiency, jobs, and private investment," it said. "By leading internationally on the environment, we will also enhance our global standing, further key foreign policy goals, and strengthen our national security."

The pledge was unveiled as the five leadership hopefuls gear up to participate this evening in their first televised leadership debate.

Hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and broadcast on Channel 4, the debate is one of two televised debates taking place before the third round of voting by Conservative MPs for their preferred leader, which is set to take place on Monday.

After a debate planned for 7pm on ITV this Sunday, the final debate will take place at 8pm on Sky News on Tuesday, after more candidates have been eliminated through further rounds of voting by MPs.

Separately, Channel 4 journalist Alex Thompson revealed on Twitter this morning that Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith was set to deliver some "angry and explosive" observations on the leadership candidates in an interview this evening.

