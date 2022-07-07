Morrisons cuts ribbon on 'innovative, low impact' store in Essex

Morrisons has opened a new store in Essex designed with environmental considerations to the fore, estimating the "innovative, low impact" shop will emit 43 per cent less carbon, produce "almost zero waste", and stock hundreds of "loose" products that require no packaging.

Unveiled today, the Little Clacton store has been built from scratch with a view to cutting down on carbon emissions, energy, and resources compared to its standard supermarket stores. Standout innovations include a "near zero waste" back-of-house recycling system, fridges powered by CO2 from agricultural waste rather than damaging HFC pollutants, and rainwater harvesting for toilet flushing.

A fifth of the store's electricity is to be supplied by its own rooftop solar panels, while air source heat pumps have been fitted to provide the building's heating and hot water by utilising waste energy from fridges, it added. 20 electric vehicle charging stations have also been installed at the store for customers to use.

Inside the store, meanwhile, Morrisons plans to stock 366 loose, unpackaged products to enable customers to reduce the amount of packaging and plastic they are purchasing, and source more local products, with as many as 250 local beers, spirits, fruits, vegetables, eggs, pies, breads, jams, teas, sauces, biscuits, and crisps to be supplied from less than 35 miles away.

Moreover, the company said it recycled 99 per cent of the demolition materials from its old supermarket when it builtthe new store.

Morrisons said that the new green initiatives had the potential to be scaled up and introduced across its entire chain of supermarkets, which currently comprises 497 shops across the UK.

"This store is a significant step forward on our sustainability journey," said Morrisons CEO David Potts. "It brings together all of the environmental and social initiatives we have created that can be rolled out into other stores across the country. It will start to inform the design of many more similar stores to come."

The opening of the Little Clacton store is designed to support Morrisons environmental targets for carbon, plastic, and waste. The supermarket giant is targeting net zero for operational emissions by 2035, as well as a 50 per cent reduction across its own-brand primary plastic packaging by 2025, and a goal to recycle all the waste it creates by 2025.

Today's announcement is the latest in a string of efforts from UK retailers to reduce their environmental footprints. Just yesterday, bakery chain retailer Greggs opened its first 'eco-shop' in Great Billing, Northampton, which aims to act as a test site for a raft of in-store sustainability initiatives. If successful, it hopes to roll out the measures trialled in the new store across its 2,000-strong UK portfolio of shops.