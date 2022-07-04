Study: UK businesses set to double EV fleets this year

The switch to electric vehicles (EVs) is set to accelerate this further, driven in large part by surging demand from business customers, according to a new analysis from Centrica Business Solutions.

Late last week, the energy giant published the results of a survey of 200 UK-based businesses with a turnover in excess of £1m and operating a least one vehicle operated by the business.

More than four in 10 respondents - 44 per cent - said they had increased the number of EVs in their fleet over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, 62 per cent said they expected to operate a 100 per cent electric fleet within the next four years, comfortably ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.

Moreover, just over a third of businesses are expected to have EVs on the road by the end of the 2022.

Centrica Business Solutions said that based on SMMT data on annual vehicle registration figures broken down by company and sales type, it was possible to calculate that 121,000 EVs were registered by firms last year.

Businesses are now set to adopt more than 163,000 EVs this year, according to the analysis, backed by multi-billion pound investment in new models and supporting infrastructure. The research found that businesses spent £11.6bn on EVs and supporting infrastructure in 2021 and are planning a 15 per cent spending increase over the next year, taking the total investment in fleet electrification to £13.6bn.

However, despite the record levels of planned investment, almost two thirds of businesses surveyed said there were worried about accessing public charging points to keep their fleet moving. As such, 48 per cent have already installed charging infrastructure on their own premises and 36 per cent are planning to invest in on-site charging infrastructure in the next 12 months.

Similarly, 40 per cent of respondents have invested in renewable energy generation technology such as solar panels to power their fleets, while a further two fifths 43 per cent plan to do so in the year ahead.

"The UK continues to make significant inroads towards achieving its electric vehicle ambitions and it's encouraging to see UK businesses prioritising investment in the journey towards electrification over the next 12 months," said Greg McKenna, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions. "Businesses will continue to play a vital role in achieving the UK's green transport ambitions, but with a record number of EVs expected to enter the UK this year, we must ensure the supply of vehicles and wider charging infrastructure is robust enough to meet the demand."

He added that "combining energy technology such as solar panels and battery storage into the wider charging infrastructure will help harness renewables and reduce the demand on the grid during peak charging times".

The study follows the most recent SMMT sales figures which confirmed that EV sales continue to soar, with battery EVs accounting for over 12 per cent of the market in May and electrified vehicles, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids, accounting for three in every 10 vehicles sold.

However, the trade body also published a new roadmap this month for delivering on the government's goal for ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, warning that urgent action is required to accelerate the roll out of EV charging infrastructure and tackle supply chain bottlenecks.