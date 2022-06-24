UK joins US, EU, and Brazil in global sustainable food production coalition

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Decision to join Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition comes in wake of UK government's much-criticised new National Food Strategy

The UK has signed up to a global coalition geared towards promoting sustainable food production, joining scores of major nations, trade bodies, and academic experts across the grain, dairy, and livestock sectors worldwide, Environment Secretary George Eustice announced yesterday.

Launched last year at a summit in the US, the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition (SPG) counts members such as the US, EU, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). It aims to share best practices on sustainable food production in key markets around the world in a bid to slash emissions and environmental impacts.

Coalition members have agreed to share information about best practices and innovative evidence-based policies and techniques that can help boost food productivity "in a sustainable way", and promote such efforts at an international level, according to the government.

"I am pleased to announce today that the UK will join the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition convened by the United States," said Eustice. "I look forward to working with our international partners in this dialogue on innovation, science and sustainable agriculture."

It comes in the wake of fierce criticism of the UK government's long-awaited National Food Strategy earlier this month, which was attacked by farmers, environmental groups, and food businesses alike.

The slim document, at just 33 pages in length, was criticised by Henry Dimbleby - Leon founder and lead author of the independent review which fed into the strategy - for lacking a clear vision, and for failing to take up many of his review's recommendations, such as measures to boost plant-based food supply and demand.

Meanwhile, Russia's war in Ukraine has had a major impact on the global food supply chain, as Ukraine is one of the world's largest wheat producers and supplies have faced major disruption since the invasion in February.

In a bid to help tackle growing food security concerns and curb soaring food prices, a clutch of major nations including the UK and Germany are reportedly keen to push for temporary waivers on biofuels mandates at this weekend's G7 Summit so as to ensure land used for energy crop production can be used to produce food.

It follows growing calls from some policymakers for an easing of mandatory minimum biofuel blending requirements in petrol and diesel fuels - which are aimed at driving down emissions from transport - in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They argue that doing so could open up more agricultural production of wheat and vegetable oil for food supply chains, rather than to supply the production of biofuels.

"We're quite keen to look at the issue of biofuel mandates to ensure that crops are prioritised for food consumption and not necessarily for use in fuels," a British government official told Reuters, although it stressed that it was not clear how broad the support was for such a move across the G7.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Why climate litigators may be coming for your company

Meet the start-up aiming to make hydrogen fuel a reality for cargo ships

Most read
01

'Nothing short of staggering': Global offshore wind power pipeline 'doubles in a year'

21 June 2022 • 3 min read
02

Danish electric ferry breaks record for longest trip on single battery charge

20 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Carbon tariffs: Government confirms it is to consult on carbon border adjustment mechanism

21 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: And the winner is...

22 June 2022 • 10 min read
05

COP15: Much-delayed global biodiversity summit set to be relocated to Montreal

20 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

Credit: iStock
Technology

Car giant Stellantis injects €50m into lithium start-up in boost for EV plans

Dutch carmaker behind brands such as Fiat, Chrysler, and Vauxhall invests in Vulcan, which aims to extract lithium in Germany without using fossil fuels

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 June 2022 • 2 min read
Wind farms in the North Sea will soon power German steelmaking. Credit: RWE
Net Zero Now

RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

Partnership comes as Global Energy Monitor report warns steel industry faces $518bn of stranded assets unless measures to decarbonise are taken now

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read
The Fibre Bottle is Carlsberg's latest iteration of its sustainable packaging development. Credit: Carlsberg Group
Recycling

Probably The Best Paper Bottle in the world: Carlsberg announces unveils eye-catching sustainable packaging pilot

Beer giant's partnership with the Paper Bottle Company and Avantium leads to Europe-wide trial of new Fibre Bottle

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 22 June 2022 • 3 min read