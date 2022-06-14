Net Zero Festival issues call for artists

The Net Zero Festival is today issuing a call for artists and creatives to join this year's event and help showcase how works of art and design are engaging with the climate crisis and highlighting the best of humanity's response to environmental impacts.

The third annual Net Zero Festival will take place in person at The Mermaid venue in central London on the 28th and 29th and September, with a virtual summit following October 4th. The event will bring together up to 600 senior business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and campaigners to explore how to advance and accelerate the net zero transition.

Through a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, the Festival aims to provide attendees with the information, inspiration, and connections they require to develop and enhance their net zero strategies.

As such, the Festival aims to showcase how the creative industries are engaging and inspiring the public to takes steps to curb their climate impacts and embrace the transition to cleaner technologies and greener lifestyles.

The event will present works of art and design, as well as music and performance, that can provoke conversation and engagement while highlighting how creatives and communicators can help inspire action.

The Net Zero Festival is interesting in showcasing a wide range of work, including:

Artwork (photography, paintings, sculpture)

Design

Music and Performance

Film and Video

Poetry

If you have recently seen, or personally created work from any of the following categories then please enter a submission for consideration by emailing Katie Anderson at [email protected].

The Net Zero Festival will not charge any exhibitor fees but also does not plan to commission new work. We will only be able to guarantee response to those selected.