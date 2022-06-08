'Flawed and Unlawful': Campaigners advance legal challenge to 'inadequate' Net Zero Strategy

The government's efforts to decarbonise the UK economy are "inadequate and unlawful", according to a legal challenge against its Net Zero Strategy (NZS) which is now set for its day in court.

Three campaign groups - Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project - mounted separate challenges questioning the legality of the strategy in January. The High Court has now decided to hear them at the same time at the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand in a hearing scheduled to last two days.

In what could become a landmark legal case, the judicial review could lead to the High Court ruling that the government's climate plans are inadequate and must be strengthened.

The groups will argue that the government has failed in its legal obligations under the Climate Change Act to produce climate policies that will ensure that legally binding UK carbon budgets are met.

Lawyers representing the three organisations maintain the Net Zero Strategy does not provide sufficient information on how its policies will deliver emissions reductions necessary to meet the UK's legally-binding climate targets. The Strategy, which was released late last year in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit, does not quantify what effect its policies will have on reducing emissions, or the timescales in which reductions will happen, and therefore it is not possible to know what impact it will have on meeting climate targets, the campaigners will argue.

Friends of the Earth lawyer, Katie de Kauwe, warned the lack of detailed information in the Net Zero Strategy was "a worrying omission in terms of transparency and accountability".

"We maintain that the government's Net Zero Strategy is flawed, inadequate and unlawful," she said. "It doesn't say what emissions reductions its policies will achieve or when they will happen.

"The Secretary of State is legally required to meet our upcoming carbon budgets. Warm words and a theoretical delivery pathway for making the necessary emission reductions are simply not good enough."

Friends of the Earth - which led the successful campaign for the Climate Change Act - has already succeeded on one of the grounds of its legal challenge, with the government conceding that it acted unlawfully by not considering the impact of the Heat and Buildings Strategy on people with protected characteristics, such as older people, people with disabilities, and people of colour.

Jo Maugham, director of Good Law Project, said: "For the strategy to have meaning it must be specific and quantified, otherwise it's just hand-waving. The government talks a good game, but it hasn't actually set out how we will get to net zero. When you judge it by its actions what you see is further investment through the tax system in fossil fuels."

The government was considering a request for comment on the legal challenge at the time of going to press.

However, Ministers have long maintained that the strategy features a raft of policies that will deliver a rapid acceleration of the UK's decarbonisation that will put it on track to meet its medium and long term climate goals.

The news comes just a day after ClientEarth, Friends of the Earth Europe, Food & Water Action Europe, and CEE Bankwatch Network launched a separate legal action challenge against the EU's support for 30 proposed gas projects.

The campaign groups are to argue that the EU Commission has given these carbon intensive projects VIP status, in contradiction of its legal obligations. The groups have been able to start legal action through a request for internal review - a mechanism now open for use by NGOs and the public after a major reform of EU access to justice laws last year.

The case centres on the EU Commission's list of priority energy infrastructure projects deemed beneficial to the whole bloc, which includes a wave of gas projects that critics argue run counter to the EU's legally binding climate goals.

The four organisations are requesting the EU Commission reviews the decision that approved the projects list and gave 30 proposed gas projects priority status.

"This list amounts to a VIP pass for fossil gas in Europe, when we should be talking about its phase-out," said ClientEarth lawyer Guillermo Ramo. "The Commission did not consider the impact of methane emissions derived from gas infrastructure projects - in spite of evidence that these are substantial. That's unlawful as it directly clashes with the EU's own climate laws and its legal obligations under the Paris Agreement."