Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

Familiar blue, green, and red milk bottle caps are being replaced with clear alternatives that are easier to recycle
Supermarket Waitrose has announced it is to replace the coloured plastic caps on its milk bottles with clear alternatives in a move that should increase the availability of recycled plastic (rHDPE) on...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial