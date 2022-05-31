UK government 'lacks ambition' on green steel, MPs warns

The future of the UK's steel industry is under threat unless investment is made in new technologies to decarbonise production, but government green steel initiatives to date remain vastly underpowered, Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has warned.

A report by the MP select committee today argues current UK government efforts geared towards slashing the climate impact of carbon-intensive steel production lacks ambition, particularly compared with rapidly accelerating efforts in other countries.

In January, Swedish steelmaker SSAB unveiled a £3.56bn plan to 'largely eliminate' CO2 emissions right across its manufacturing sites inside just eight years using green hydrogen technology as a fuel. Meanwhile, steel giant ArcelorMittal announced last year that it would turn its Sestao operation in Spain into the "world's first full-scale zero carbon-emissions steel plant" by 2025, which time it aims to halve the firm's overall emissions in the country.

Yet in the UK there are still few if any plans progressing aimed at decarbonising steelmaking at scale, the EAC report notes.

As such, it urged the government to quickly develop a catch-up strategy in order to encourage more research and development in emerging decarbonised technologies which could facilitate the end for the use of fossil fuels in UK steelmaking in the coming decades.

Alternative systems and technologies such as Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) methods could allow the sector to move away from the use of coking coal for steelmaking, supporting the sector to decarbonise well before 2050, according to the EAC's report.

For example, in a bid to significantly curb its emissions, British Steel has set out plans to convert an existing blast furnace to an electric arc furnace by 2035.

"From cars to building frames, ships to wind turbines, we rely heavily on steel," said Philip Dunne MP, chair of the EAC. "But steel production is highly energy-intensive and a significant emitter. As technologies advance in other countries, a way must be found to decarbonise the sector for net zero Britain.

"Our committee heard that the steel sector has the opportunity to move away from a heavy emitter towards championing clean tech as it adjusts towards eventually becoming a low carbon industry. This is exactly the transition we must be focussing on as the net zero deadline of 2050 approaches."

The UK steel industry currently accounts for around 14 per cent of the UK's industrial emissions.

The government continues to seek to boost demand for UK made steel, but in a letter to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng accompanying the report, the Committee suggested its ambitions may not come to fruition if there continues to be uncertainty around the pathway to decarbonising the UK steel industry.

Responding to the EAC's report in a statement, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), highlighted its various green tech funding competitions, such as its £315m industrial energy transformation fund £1bn to support carbon capture technologies, and £240m to drive UK hydrogen production, as evidence of its green steel efforts.

"We recognise the critical role the steel industry plays in all areas of the UK economy and are working closely with the sector on its transition to a low carbon future in a way that supports competitiveness, jobs and clean growth," it said in a statement.

The EAC's intervention follows the announcement earlier this week that the world's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal has launched the XCarb Innovation Fund, aiming to invest up to $100m per year in "transformative technologies" and innovations offering the potential to speed up decarbonisation of the steel sector.

The steelmaking giant said the XCarb Innovation Fund would also provide start-ups with "advice and expertise in innovation" as well as access to the steelmaker's research and development, technology commercialisation and business mentorship teams.