Good Energy aims to halve CO2 by 2030 as it embarks on science-based targets journey

The renewable energy supplier Good Energy has become the latest to sign up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), as it yesterday pledged to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030 on the road to net zero by 2050.

The commitment, outlined in the company's 2021 Purpose Report published yesterday, means Good Energy will now work with the SBTi to develop and certify robust short and long-term targets for its business in line with climate science, it explained.

"The climate crisis is already impacting all corners of the world and the simplest solution is cleaner and greener energy," said Good Energy chief executive officer Nigel Pocklington. "Time is running out, but we and our customers can lead the way and show what's possible."

Good Energy said it had already achieved significant carbon cuts from a 2018 baseline year, when it produced the equivalent of more than 550 tonnes of CO2. However, it stressed that the pandemic had distorted the most recent figures, owing to employees working remotely leading to lower energy use and emissions from commuting.

Including home working and supply chain emissions in its reporting had now put further pressure on achieving the target, the company said.

"Good Energy enables people to fight the climate crisis by sourcing their power from independent renewable generators across the country, but running the business results in carbon emissions of our own," said Good Energy's facilities and sustainability partner Cherish Jackson, who is also the SBTi lead at the firm. "To reduce our environmental impact as much as possible we volunteered to take part in a scheme which would challenge us to move much further and faster."