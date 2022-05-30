MPs launch probe into financial sector's role in the UK's net zero transition

Environmental Audit Committee calls for 'explicit commitments' from financial firms on phasing out fossil fuel investments

Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) is to probe the role of the financial sector in the UK's net zero transition efforts, citing concerns that few nations and financial institutions have made explicit commitments to phase out fossil fuels or boost transparency over their high-carbon investments.

As part of the inquiry announced today, the Committee is calling on financial institutions that are signatories of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) to submit written evidence on decarbonisation initiatives and their impact by June 30th, and to also make public statements about their policies on fossil fuel and investment in renewable energy technologies. 

"Mobilising financial institutions to support decarbonisation of the economy, for instance through the work of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, has been a key feature of the UK's COP presidency," said Conservative MP Philip Dunne, EAC's chair. "A year on from when Mark Carney launched the GFANZ initiative, our committee is keen to explore how this work can be most effective at driving down global emissions. Collectively, the alliance represents nearly 40 per cent of global private financial assets, and represents an enormous opportunity to influence meaningful action to cut emissions and support renewable energy generation." 

Given the global reach and total assets covered by GFANZ initiatives, and the potentially pivotal role of UK financial institutions in supporting reductions in fossil fuel extraction, the EAC said such initiatives were "crucial in determining whether the UK government's carbon budgets and its net-zero target are likely to be met".

The GFANZ was launched at President Biden's climate summit in April 2021 by Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action and finance, and by November 2021 had over 450 financial firms from 45 countries, responsible for assets of over $130tr, as members.

