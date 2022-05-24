Environment Agency hits firms that have breached climate change schemes with £27m in fines

Action against 33 companies across a range of industries 'serves as an important reminder,' agency says
Brewers, automotive companies, and insurance firms are among 33 businesses fined by the Environment Agency for failing to comply with climate change schemes. The fines cover the 2020-21 financial year,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial