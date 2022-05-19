Pre-loved Fashion: Love Island strikes deal with eBay in bid to 'change the way we shop'

Deal between ITV and eBay will see viewers given the opportunity to purchase some of the clothes worn on the show. Credit: eBay

Love Island contestants will wear second hand clothes during the upcoming series of the hugely popular show, as part of a new partnership with eBay UK, announced today.

The high profile marketing tie-up was announced alongside the results of research which suggests those aged 18 to 34 have the highest average percentage of second-hand clothes in their wardrobe, with over a fifth of young people's wardrobes consisting of pre-loved garments, compared to just 12 per cent for the over 55s.

ITV said the move was part of Love Island's mission to help "change the way we shop for clothes".

For the first time, contestants will have access to a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa, with 'Islanders' wearing fashion that reflects their personalities while doing their bit to extend the lifecycle of clothes.

"This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay," said Mike Spencer, executive producer of Love Island. "We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring."

Research commissioned by eBay suggested UK shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of fast fashion. A fifth of Brits said that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago, while survey data suggested thta overall 16 per cent of UK wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes. The online marketplace said it had seen one pre-loved fashion sale every second in 2022.

Celebrity stylist and secondhand enthusiast, Amy Bannerman - who has styled the likes of Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Lena Dunham - has been recruited by eBay to help contestants pick their preloved outfits.

It kicks off a broader commercial partnership between eBay and ITV, with the former gaining a presence on itv.com and Love Island's social media channels. Viewers will be able to explore eBay's Preloved Fashion via the 'Shop the Show' tab on the official Love Island app and get access to Islanders through eBay's social content, direct from the villa.

"As one of the original homes of pre-loved, we believe that by joining forces with this incredibly influential programme, we'll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes," said Eve Williams, chief marketing officer at eBay UK. "Whether that is selling a dress that is sitting at the back of their wardrobe or shopping for their favourite islander's second-hand looks - these small changes can make a big difference to driving circularity."

The partnership marks something of a departure for Love Island, which has previously worked closely with fast fashion advertisers.

The news comes as fashion giant Zara announced last week that it has introduced a £1.95 fee for returning products bought online. From the beginning of this month, shoppers have had the fee deducted from their refund in a bid to reduce the environmental impact of returns. In-store purchases are unaffected by the changes and can still be returned to shops for free.

The move follows a report by The Industry Fashion that return rates at Boohoo had been so high in the past three months that it had led to year-on-year sales falling.