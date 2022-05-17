Driving Down Emissions: Polestar confirms further cuts to EV carbon footprint

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar reduced its per-car greenhouse gas-emissions by six per cent last year as it continues to pursue its "moon shot" target of creating a truly net zero EV by the end of the decade.

Confirmation in the latest reduction in the carbon footprint of its vehicles are included in the Swedish company's second Annual Review and Sustainability Report, which today highlights the company's progress towards its broader climate goals.

Polestar said the reduction in per car emissions had been achieved through a "focus on increased efficiency and use of renewable energy".

The progress puts the company on track to meet its wider goals of halving carbon emissions per car sold between 2020 and 2030 and reaching climate neutrality across its entire value chain by 2040.

"Goals set 10 or 20 years ahead in time might feel fluffy," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. "That's where proper reporting comes in - making us accountable for the steps taken every year towards that goal. This is the climate decade. Change and improvement must happen all the time, now, and we can't afford to wait. I'm proud to say we reduced greenhouse gas-emissions per car sold by six per cent."

The 2021 report asses a year that saw the launch of the Polestar 0 project - the firm's goal to create a truly climate neutral car by 2030 - and the announcement of the first partner companies who will work with the manufacturer to try and slash emissions across its entire value chain.

The past 12 months also saw Polestar introduce what it says is an industry-unique product sustainability declaration, which will see the company "clearly display sustainability information for Polestar 2 in all retail environments". A continued partnership with blockchain traceability experts Circulor also gives consumers information on where raw materials such as mica and cobalt are sourced.

"What gets measured gets done," said Fredrika Klarén​, head of sustainability at Polestar. "Sustainability reporting is key to the transparency we abide by at Polestar. Through annual reports, we monitor our direction towards our ambitious goals and show that we do what we say."

The latest report underscores Polestar's focus on cutting emissions from the entire EV industry supply chain, in a bid to counter accusations that the overall carbon footprint of vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions can undermine their environmental credentials. Polestar's research has repeatedly shown that EVs have lower total lifecycle emissions than internal combustion engine cars in virtually all use cases, and EV emissions are set to fall further as power grids are decarbonised and the industry works to tackle supply chain emissions and encourage battery recycling.

The publication follows the news, last month, that car hire giant Hertz is set to purchase up to 65,000 EVs over the next five years as part of a global partnership with Polestar. The partnership builds on Hertz's announcement last October that it aims to offer its customers access to the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world.