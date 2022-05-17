The World Economic Forum (WEF) has today launched a new dashboard to track how leading economies are working to slash emissions from their chemicals industries through the deployment of a range of emerging low carbon emitting technologies (LCETs).

The dashboard - which is accompanied by a new whitepaper titled Towards a Net-Zero Chemical Industry: A Global Policy Landscape for Low-Carbon Emitting Technologies - analyses the policy landscape in seven jurisdictions that together are responsible for over half of global emissions.

The analysis covers the EU, the US, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom, and aims to explore how policymakers are supporting five technologies widely regarded as critical to decarbonising the chemicals industry: biomass energy and feedstocks, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), electrification, hydrogen, and waste utilisation.

Jörgen Sandström, head of energy, materials, and infrastructure programme at WEF, said policies had a critical role to play in supporting the roll out of technologies that currently frequently face significant barriers to deployment.

"A complex set of policies facilitating change across value chains, in various stakeholder behaviours and in decision making will be needed to enable the broad deployment of low-carbon emitting technologies," he said. "Our hope is that this policy dashboard will provide support for both industry decision making towards real-life decarbonization projects, as well as further policy analysis for the creation of decarbonisation-promoting policies."

Developed in conjunction with policy giant Accenture, the dashboard and whitepaper concludes that policies are now in place to encourage the development of hydrogen production and CCUS projects in all the jurisdictions studied. In contrast, policy support for biomass utilisation and waste utilisation technologies is less advanced, despite the fact such systems could play a major role in helping the chemicals industry move away from fossil fuel feedstocks.

The report also highlights the merits of a cluster-based approach to industrial decarbonisation, exploring how promising LCETs used in the chemicals industry could benefit wider industrial value chains.

However, it stresses that for LCETs to deployed at the requisite pace and scale favourable policy environments are essential and governments need to deploy a variety of policy levers ranging from monetary incentives to demand-side policies.

The report shows how a growing number of governments around the world have provided direct funding for LCETs such as CCUS and hydrogen projects and are exploring how a combination of long-term contracts and carbon prices could underpin the rapid expansion of nascent industrial decarbonisation industries.

But it also warns that there is considerable room for improvement globally, especially when it comes to demand-side measures that can create and stimulate an "appropriate marketplace for more sustainable produced goods".

The report noted that initiatives such as the First Movers Coalition of companies, which was launched at last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, were helping to harness corporate purchasing power to create early markets for green products. But it stressed that there was a case for policy interventions to further drive demand for emerging green chemicals products that would in turn help strengthen the investment case for new technologies.

"The policy dashboard really brings to life its unique underlying policy model, which spans seven jurisdictions, five technology areas and six policy clusters," said Holger Vegelan, managing director for chemicals and natural resources at Accenture. "Given the dashboard is updatable to accommodate future policy changes, I am sure it will be a helpful and sustainable source of information within this complex field of low-carbon emitting technologies."