High Court rules short-term financial detriment 'no barrier' to Paris adoption

The trustees of two charitable trusts will be able to implement a Paris-aligned investment strategy that runs the risk of causing financial detriment to their trusts in the short term, the High Court has ruled.

The court's judgment on the Butler-Sloss & Others v The Charity Commissioner & Another case involved two charities in the Sainsbury Family Charitable Trusts network which control £42m and £22m of assets, respectively.

Although the judgment was given in the context of a charitable trust, Herbert Smith Freehills pensions partner Michael Aherne said there is an important message for schemes facing new climate-reporting rules.

"The fact the judge held that the admitted short-term financial detriment of adopting a Paris-aligned investment strategy was not a barrier to its adoption by the trustees, is significant," he said.

"In a pensions context, trustees of defined benefit schemes looking to implement ambitious net zero or Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure-related targets may seek to argue that similar short-term financial impacts do not prevent them from adopting investment strategies aligned to such targets, provided they are satisfied that the anticipated long-term financial returns are acceptable in the context of the scheme's funding and convent position."

In the case of the Sainsbury network, the trustees considered that many of the trust's investments conflicted with their overall charitable objectives, which include 'E' issues like environmental protection and 'S' concerns such as the improvement and the relief of poverty.

An investment portfolio for the trusts has now been designed "that seeks to ensure that the charities' investments are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement" that avoids "direct conflict" with these charitable purposes.

While the trustees' decision-making was questioned in court, the judge approved the strategy on the basis that the trustees had followed "a proper decision-making process" which balanced the trusts' charitable objectives against the potential financial detriments of a more climate-friendly investment approach.

"The judge was satisfied that the proposed investment strategy was justified, as the proposed benchmark (of the Consumer Prices Index plus four per cent) was in line with the published strategies of other large charities," Aherne said. "On this basis he was prepared to endorse the proposed strategy even though it was accepted by the trustees that there might be some short-term financial detriment and even though the strategy excludes over half of publicly-traded companies and many commercially available investment funds."

Aherne said the ruling added to the growing case law in the area.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar case arise in a pensions context in the coming years as trustees, sponsors and members become more focused on the carbon transition and Paris alignment."

