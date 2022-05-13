High Court rules short-term financial detriment 'no barrier' to Paris adoption

clock • 2 min read
High Court rules short-term financial detriment 'no barrier' to Paris adoption

Trustees able to implement Paris-aligned strategies despite negative short-term risk

The trustees of two charitable trusts will be able to implement a Paris-aligned investment strategy that runs the risk of causing financial detriment to their trusts in the short term, the High Court has ruled.

The court's judgment on the Butler-Sloss & Others v The Charity Commissioner & Another case involved two charities in the Sainsbury Family Charitable Trusts network which control £42m and £22m of assets, respectively.

Although the judgment was given in the context of a charitable trust, Herbert Smith Freehills pensions partner Michael Aherne said there is an important message for schemes facing new climate-reporting rules.

"The fact the judge held that the admitted short-term financial detriment of adopting a Paris-aligned investment strategy was not a barrier to its adoption by the trustees, is significant," he said.

"In a pensions context, trustees of defined benefit schemes looking to implement ambitious net zero or Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure-related targets may seek to argue that similar short-term financial impacts do not prevent them from adopting investment strategies aligned to such targets, provided they are satisfied that the anticipated long-term financial returns are acceptable in the context of the scheme's funding and convent position."

In the case of the Sainsbury network, the trustees considered that many of the trust's investments conflicted with their overall charitable objectives, which include 'E' issues like environmental protection and 'S' concerns such as the improvement and the relief of poverty.

An investment portfolio for the trusts has now been designed "that seeks to ensure that the charities' investments are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement" that avoids "direct conflict" with these charitable purposes.

While the trustees' decision-making was questioned in court, the judge approved the strategy on the basis that the trustees had followed "a proper decision-making process" which balanced the trusts' charitable objectives against the potential financial detriments of a more climate-friendly investment approach.

"The judge was satisfied that the proposed investment strategy was justified, as the proposed benchmark (of the Consumer Prices Index plus four per cent) was in line with the published strategies of other large charities," Aherne said. "On this basis he was prepared to endorse the proposed strategy even though it was accepted by the trustees that there might be some short-term financial detriment and even though the strategy excludes over half of publicly-traded companies and many commercially available investment funds."

Aherne said the ruling added to the growing case law in the area.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar case arise in a pensions context in the coming years as trustees, sponsors and members become more focused on the carbon transition and Paris alignment."

This article first appeared at BusinessGreen's sister title Professional Pensions.

Related Topics

Most read
01

Octopus Energy backs Morocco-UK solar link project

12 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Tesco and WWF to dish out grants for sustainable food supply chain innovations

09 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

10 May 2022 • 9 min read
04

'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

12 May 2022 • 6 min read
05

Sustainably sauced: Heinz Ketchup to develop prototype 'paper' bottles

10 May 2022 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Mansion House in the City of London | Credit: iStock
Investment

UK pension funds launch international climate finance collaboration

Government-backed scheme will see a dozen UK pension funds work together to help emerging markets reduce their emissions and adapt to climate change

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 13 May 2022 • 3 min read
Anesco is one of the firms that has delivered battery storage to the industry in recent years | Credit: Anesco
Energy

UK battery storage sector requires £20bn boost by 2030, analysts say

Government should work to focus nearly a fifth of total energy technology investment on energy storage, Cornwall Insight modelling shows

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read
Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation
Policy

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

Long-awaited publication of government's environmental principles for policymaking triggers warnings from NGOs that green protections could now be watered down

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 May 2022 • 5 min read