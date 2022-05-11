Reports: Oil and gas firms under pressure to boost UK investment or face windfall tax

North Sea oil and gas firms are facing growing pressure from the Treasury to increase their investment commitments in the UK or face the threat of a 'windfall' tax on the vast profits they have reaped in recent months due to soaring fossil fuel prices, according to reports.

The government has so far resisted calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas firms, amid fears it could discourage much-needed investment in their transition towards greener sources of energy, but the Financial Times reports this morning that the Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not ruled out the idea altogether, amid mounting pressure for more action to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

While Sunak remains highly reluctant to take such a measure, allies of the Chancellor have reportedly indicated a windfall tax could still be on the cards if oil and gas companies do not commit to a "significant boost" to their energy investments in the UK, according to the newspaper.

At present, the Chancellor does not believe these companies are investing enough in the UK or towards the green economy given the size of their profits, and is therefore looking to them to raise their capital spending on UK projects to boost the country's self-sufficiency in energy, the FT reports.

"We want to see firms come forward with ambitious investment plans as soon as possible," one Sunak ally reportedly told the newspaper.

Shell, BP and other oil and gas giants operating in the North Sea have seen huge increases in profits in recent months, with a shortage of gas supplies compounded by the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine spurring a surge in global market prices for fossil fuels soar, although this has in turn lumped higher costs on to households and businesses in the UK.

Last week, Shell reported record earnings of $9.1bn for the first quarter of the year, following hot on the heels of similarly strong results from rivals such as BP and Total, prompting calls from business, campaigners and the Labour Party for the government to levy a one-off windfall tax on their profits, with the proceeds used to assist households struggling with the costs of living. Earlier this week British Gas owner Centrica also updated its profit outlook to the top end of analyst expectations, stating that business had been boosted by "strong" volumes across its nuclear and gas production operations.

Yet even despite government fears to the contrary, for their part energy companies have suggested that a windfall tax would not deter their existing investment plans. BP's chief executive Bernard Looney told the Times last week that the company would still plough ahead with their plan to invest £18bn in their British operations, regardless of whether a windfall tax was introduced.

Support for a windfall tax has been growing in recent months, with the measure backed by Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and SNP, as well as a broad spectrum of environmental, fuel poverty and social justice campaigners, who have argued that a portion of oil and gas firms record profits should be recouped for measures that protect citizens from soaring energy bills, for instance insulation upgrades or clean energy investments.

There is growing support for the measure within the business community, too, it seems. The boss of the UK's largest supermarket chain yesterday became the latest to add his voice to growing calls for a windfall tax on energy companies, in order to help ease the burden on households saddled with soaring energy bills.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Tesco chairman John Allan said taxing energy companies on their profits would be the "single biggest thing that could be done" to raise money to help struggling households.

"There's an overwhelming case for a windfall tax on profits for those energy producers, fed back to those most in need of help with energy prices," he said, noting UK was facing "real food poverty for the first time in a generation" in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis.