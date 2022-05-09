BP inks 10-year offtake deal with plastics-to-petrochemicals facility in Teesside

BP has inked a 10-year offtake deal to secure the output of a facility designed to convert hard-to-recycled waste plastics into petrochemical feedstocks, which is currently being developed by Clean Planet Energy at a site on Teesside.

The facility is the first of 12 planned globally by Clean Planet Energy, from which it aims to divert 250,000 tonnes of plastic waste that would be typically rejected by traditional recycling plants and therefore sent to landfill or incineration. The ambitious plans are expected to create 700 jobs worldwide.

The UK-based firm plans to process plastic waste into naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock that can both be used to produce more conventional plastics and to produce an "ultra low sulphur" diesel fuel, it said.

Under the 10-year agreement announced today with BP, the oil and gas giant is set to initially receive the full output of Clean Planet Energy's first facility in Teesside, which is designed to have capacity to process 20,000 tonnes of waste plastics into the petrochemical feedstock each year.

Moreover, the agreement includes the option for BP to additionally offtake production from Clean Planet Energy's pipeline of future plants worldwide.

Sven Boss-Walker, BP's senior vice president for refining and products trading at BP, said the deal would further support the oil and gas giant's industrial decarbonisation efforts in the Teesside region, including planned hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects.

"This long-term agreement with Clean Planet Energy for the offtake of naphtha will help BP unlock new sources of value through circularity, while helping divert plastic waste away from landfill, incineration and the environment," he said. "Clean Planet Energy's first facility in Teesside should help accelerate this journey."

Dr. Katerina Garyfalou, director of business development at Clean Planet Energy, said the deal would support efforts to build a more circular economy for plastics.

"BP not only put sustainability performance at the heart of their discussions with us from day one, but their global-leading refining and trading businesses means our naphtha product can have an impact in helping to advance a circular economy," she said.