Tesco warns that UK regulation is hindering scale up of innovations such as insect protein for animal feed | Credit: iStock

Tesco is to pair its suppliers with start-ups and innovators geared at reducing the environmental impact of its food supply chain, under a new funding accelerator programme launched in collaboration with WWF today.

The supermarket giant said the programme - dubbed 'Innovation Connections' - would help to identify suppliers well positioned to help scale up new green ideas and technologies, and support start-ups to pitch their sustainable innovations directly to firms in the food supply chain.

Successful bidders will then work with Tesco's supplier partners to pilot and scale their innovations, with each receiving up to £150,000 in funding support from the retailer, it said.

Tesco and WWF have already whittled down 70 applicants through the accelerator programme to eight finalists, which include innovations to support biodiversity, measure nutrient efficiency on dairy farms, develop low carbon fertilisers, and scale up circular fish feed, among others. The winners are set to be announced later this week.

Tesco Group CEO Ken Murphy said rapid innovation was needed to build a more affordable, sustainable, secure and healthy UK food supply chain.

However, he warned that "outdated" regulations were hindering the scale-up of crucial innovations, such as the use of insect protein in animal feed and low carbon fertilisers, and urged the government to create incentives for firms and consumers alike to help drive the adoption of food innovations.

"To deliver affordable, healthy and sustainable food for all, the entire food sector must innovate fast," he said. "But we also need government support, to help the food industry to scale proven innovations. The upcoming Food Strategy White Paper is a great opportunity to transform our food system and enhance food security. We hope the paper will set out a process to update outdated regulations that hinder the scaling up of much needed innovations."

The initiative forms part of Tesco's long-term partnership with WWF aimed at halving the environmental impact of the average shopping basket in the retailer's stores.

Production and consumption of food accounts for more than a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, but WWF CEO Tanya Steele stressed that "it doesn't have to be this way".

"It's possible for farms to produce enough nutritious food and sustain farmers' livelihoods at the same time as protecting and restoring the natural resources they depend on," she said.

The news comes just days after WWF announced it has also teamed up with catering and facilities management giant Sodexo in the UK to promote environmentally sustainable food choices in schools with the launch of a nationwide plant-based menu and climate awareness campaign.

Dubbed Plant+, the initiative includes new 100 per cent plant-based dishes "based on popular, traditional meat-based meals", with a focus on seasonal, locally-sources ingredients, such as vegan burgers, chickpea and spinach curry, lentil tacos, plant-based sausage roles, and vegan doughnuts.

The plant-based menu, which is being launched initially at 16 UK schools, comes alongside promotional and educational materials on the impact of dietary choices on the planet in a bid to spur behaviour change among students, staff, and parents, according to Sodexo.

David Mulcahy, Sodexo's food innovation and sustainability director for schools and universities, said the Plant+ initiative had been developed "to raise awareness of the small changes that can be made in their everyday life that will have a positive impact on reducing greenhouse gases".

"We are not simply adding plant-based dishes to the school menus, we are encouraging the whole school community to engage, discuss and take action through a range of activities and initiatives that go beyond serving delicious school meals," he explained. "We are looking forward to working with our student and teacher ambassadors as they help us share the message that we can make a difference one meal at a time."

In further industry news today, frozen foods giant Nomad Foods has called on the wider food industry and regulators across Europe to carry out more comprehensive, end-to-end life cycle assessment (LCA) studies to assess the environmental and climate impacts of the sector's value chain.

The firm - which owns brands such as Birds Eye, Findus, and Iglo - said it was vital for food companies to fully understand the total emissions and environmental footprint of their products in order to provide clear and accurate information to suppliers and consumers.

However, it argued present carbon labelling and LCA assessments were often inadequate, as they rarely took into account data on food waste and processing, which the firm said were crucial elements of tackling Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions in the food supply chain.

Retail and consumer food loss and waste, which is rarely included in LCA assessments of food, generates an estimated 160 million tonnes of CO2 in the EU, and 17.25 million tonnes of CO2 in the UK, a study commissioned by Nomad Foods found.

"Consumer demand for nutritious, high-quality, sustainable food is growing and we believe it's vital that we find ways to provide consumers with information that helps them make informed choices and provides confidence that sustainability claims are robust and evidence-based," said Nomad Foods CEO Stéfan Descheemaeker. "To support this, we encourage the food industry, retailers and regulators to adopt a wider scope for LCAs as standard, taking the whole product life cycle into account."