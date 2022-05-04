'Maximise pressure on Russia': European Union preps Russian oil embargo within six months

Russia supplies Europe with a quarter of its crude oil and 40 per cent of its fossil gas | Credit: iStock
Russia supplies Europe with a quarter of its crude oil and 40 per cent of its fossil gas | Credit: iStock

Member states set to debate proposal to phase out imports of Russian crude within six months

The European Union has vowed to ban imports of Russian oil within six months, and associated refined products within a year, in a bid to significantly ramp up economic pressure on Moscow over its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing the bloc's latest package of sanctions against Russia this morning, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set out plans to introduce a "complete ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined", promising to ensure the phase out is managed in "an orderly fashion" that minimises any fall out for wider global energy markets.

"Thus, we maximise pressure on Russia, while at the same time minimising collateral damage to us and our partners around the globe," von der Leyen said. "Because to help Ukraine, our own economy has remain strong. With all these steps, we are depriving the Russian economy from its ability to diversify and modernise."

More than half of Russia's oil exports go to Europe, and as such the phase out of crude imports, if approved by member states, will take a significant bite out Russia's oil and gas revenues.

Pressure has been mounting on the EU and other major economies to step up sanctions on Russian energy exports in response to on-going atrocities in Ukraine that have been funded to a large extent by Russia's extensive international coal, oil, and gas sales.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air reported late last month that EU countries have paid Russia nearly €44bn for coal, oil, and gas since the invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

The EU's 27 member states will meet today to discuss the proposal set out this morning by the Commission.

Von der Leyen conceded that the embargo would "not be easy", acknowledging that many EU member states remained heavily dependent on Russian oil. 

Almost two thirds of crude oil imports into the EU in 2019 came from Russia and reports earlier this week suggested that Slovakia and Hungary could be granted a longer deadline for phasing out imports of Russian crude. The countries received 96 per cent and 58 per cent of their crude oil and oil products imports from Russia last year, respectively, according to the International Energy Agency.

However, the coalition in favour ramping up energy-related sanctions on Moscow appears to be strengthening, with the EU's largest economies signalling their support for plans for end oil imports and slash gas imports over the course of the year.

Germany and Italy are the largest buyers of Russian fossil fuels in Europe, with the Centre for Research of Energy and Clean Air report calculating that Germany has spent €9.1bn on Russian energy since the Kremlin began its military operation in Ukraine, and Italy €6.9bn. But despite initially objecting to an oil embargo, the German energy ministry confirmed last weekend it would support the measure, revealing it had already managed to reduce the percentage of crude oil imported from Russia from 35 per cent in 2021 to 12 per cent in recent weeks.

Oil prices jumped three per cent this morning to just below $109 a barrel following von der Leyen's speech to the European Parliament.

