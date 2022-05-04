Plans to build a network of hydrogen pipelines across the UK took a step forward today, with the start of a Scottish pilot project to demonstrate how gas pipelines could be repurposed to transport hydrogen.

Petrochemicals giant INEOS and gas network operator SGN announced the start of the project which will see hydrogen supplied by INEOS through a 29km section of decommissioned gas pipeline between the Grangemouth site and Granton.

The trial, which is funded by the Energy Regulator and gas distribution companies, aims to explore how existing gas networks could be repurposed for hydrogen.

Hydrogen is widely expected to play a major role in the UK's net zero transition, with advocates of the gas arguing it can be used in a wide range applications including industrial processes, heavy transport, and even domestic heating.

However, the extent to which existing gas infrastructure can be repurposed to transport hydrogen without leaking remains unclear, with the likely need to upgrade pipelines a major factor in driving up the potential cost of hydrogen infrastructure.

As such, the new trial could provide a major boost to both INEOS' plans to build a hydrogen production hub in Scotland and wider plans across the UK to accelerate the roll out of hydrogen technologies.

"We believe that Grangemouth is the ideal location in Scotland to create a hub for hydrogen production, use and export," said Andrew Gardner, chairman at INEOS Grangemouth. "This trial, in partnership with SGN, will play an important role in helping to make hydrogen distribution networks a reality."

His comments were echoed by SGN Director of Energy Futures, Gus Mcintosh, who said the project could pave the way for the wider transformation of the gas network to allow it to carry hydrogen.

"Our Local Transmission System is part of the national critical infrastructure that reaches millions of homes and businesses across the UK," he said. "So, repurposing it for hydrogen could support a hydrogen system transformation that is least cost and least disruptive to customers."

In related news, glass manufacturer SCHOTT became the latest industrial firm to announce plans to harness hydrogen to slash emissions from its carbon intensive manufacturing processes.

The company this week announced it has launched a €714,000 pilot project at its headquarters in Mainz, Germany to test large-scale use of hydrogen in glass production.

Through the trial, the ratio of hydrogen in the natural gas/hydrogen mixture used in the company's furnaces will be gradually increased to up to 35 per cent by volume in three test phases lasting around 10 days each.

"Becoming climate neutral means that we have to come up with groundbreaking technological innovations," said Dr. Jens Schulte, head of SCHOTT's Zero Carbon program. "Transforming our glass melting technology is a highly complex process with many technical hurdles."