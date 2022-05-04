Government aims to boost renewables supply chain with updated Contracts for Difference bidding process

The government has this week confirmed it will make string of changes to the application process for the UK's flagship renewable energy auction scheme designed in part to ensure clean energy projects handed long term contracts work to boost domestic supply chains.

In its response to a consultation on a number of proposed changes to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, published yesterday, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) confirmed it will be introducing a non-compulsory "feedback session stage" into the application process in order to better understand developers' supply chain plans.

The government had originally pitched the exercise to industry as a confidential, "non-compulsory interviews with applicants stage", but has reframed it after several respondents requested an alternative approach to the collaborative process.

BEIS has also confirmed it plans to move ahead with plans to introduce a new template for its next supply chain questionnaire, arguing tweaks were needed to ensure more consistent levels of detail between subsidy applicants and make it easier for developers to discern the government's objectives across different sectors.

However, it said it would consult further to raise the pass mark on its supply chain questionnaire responses from 50 to 60 per cent, in a bid to encourage more ambitious supply chain development plans from prospective developers.

"The government believes that Supply Chain Plans that only just pass the current 50 per cent pass mark are unlikely to make sufficient progress against the government's net zero objectives and that increasing the pass mark to 60 per cent will help to drive more ambitious commitments," the response reads. "However, taking into account the responses received, the government is revisiting this question in the consultation on the Supply Chain Plan questionnaire."

Respondents to the consultation largely said they were not able to give their opinion on the proposal because they were yet to see how the government planned to update scoring criteria and guidance in forthcoming auction rounds.

The response also confirms the government's plan to ensure that sites that do not meet their delivery commitments are excluded from the next two application rounds, instead of the next applicable round, in line with its plans to increase the frequency of CfD allocation rounds.

From March 2023, CfD auctions are set to take place annually, rather than every two years, as part of its plans to fast-track the next wave of clean energy projects that can underpin a net zero economy and reduce the UK's reliance on imported fossil fuels.

BEIS also confirmed this week it will move ahead with proposals to reduce the validity period for supply chain plans from 12 months to nine months because auction rounds will be taking place more frequently.

The government's plans to raise the bar on supply chain requirements for companies looking to secure CfDs for their renewables projects have courted controversy in recent months, after the EU Commission launched a challenge against the UK at the World Trade Organisation over the proposals, arguing its plan to assess local content value when handing out contracts were illegal and discriminatory against EU manufacturers. The UK government has rejected the criticism and vowed to fight any legal challenge.