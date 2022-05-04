Is fossil fuel advertising and PR set to become a major front for climate litigation?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Is fossil fuel advertising and PR set to become a major front for climate litigation?

New report from Clean Creatives argues communications agencies could soon face legal action if they do not stop working with fossil fuel companies

Communications and advertising agencies that promote fossil fuel firms are at increasing risk of court and regulatory action, as climate litigation intensifies and the rules governing fossil fuel advertising...

