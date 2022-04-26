Amazon selects eight UK firms for inaugural sustainable start-up accelerator

Tech giant announces names of first cohort for sustainability accelerator as it publishes results of survey that indicates significant appetite among investors for green start-ups
Amazon has published the names of the early-stage start-ups it has picked to support in its first ever 'sustainability accelerator', a three-month programme it is running in partnership with the European...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial