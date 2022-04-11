'Enormous appetite': UK energy storage pipeline doubles to over 32GW

Britain's burgeoning battery storage industry looks to be enjoying a surge of interest, with the pipeline of projects in operation, under construction, consented or in the planning system having doubled over the past year, according to RenewableUK.

Latest figures released today by the trade body show the total pipeline of UK battery storage projects now stands at 32.1GW, having risen substantially from 16.1GW a year ago, amid growing demand for technologies to balance the grid as it becomes increasingly dominated by intermittent renewables.

Operational battery storage project capacity alone as grown by 45 per cent over the past year from 1.6GW to 1.1GW, while capacity of planned projects at the construction stage has more than doubled to 1.4GW, according to the figures.

A further 10.4GW of battery storage projects has secured planning consent, 7.7GW has been submitted for planning approval, and another 10.9GW is currently in development but yet to be submitted for planning consent, RenewableUK's latest EnergyPulse Energy Storage report shows.

RenewableUK said the huge growth in development had largely been driven by a change in legislation in December 2020, which allowed local councils to decide on whether to go ahead with projects with a capacity of over 50GW in England and over 350MW in Wales.

Previously, the UK government had the final say on such projects, which it said often made the planning approval process longer and more complex.

As a result, the latest figures indicate a shift towards larger battery storage projects, with the average size of facilities in the UK pipeline increasing to 54MW since the legislative change, up from just 2MW on average a decade ago.

Moreover, almost a fifth of the total pipeline of UK battery storage projects - 6.1GW - are co-located with solar energy projects, which marks a near three-fold increase over the past year, amid increasing interest in teaming up green energy generation and storage on the same site.

For context, a 50MW capacity battery can fully charge 2,000 electric vehicles, it said.

Barnaby Wharton, RenewableUK's director of future electricity systems said the doubling of the energy storage pipeline over the past year demonstrated "enormous appetite" among investors, but he warned that developers still needed access to cheaper capital to get projects off the ground.

"Government can help by setting out a long-term vision for the sector, including a clearer and more stable route to market for energy storage," he said. "Although we're making great progress, we're still some way from delivering the 30GW of operational flexibility which the government requires by 2030."